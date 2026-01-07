KITTIES IN SPACE: DOOMSDAY Set for 30 Minutes Or Less Festival

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kitties in Space: Doomsday will play as part of the 30 Minutes or Less Festival at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre on Saturday, January 17 at 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 23 at 9:15 p.m., and Sunday, January 25 at 4:45 p.m.

Written by Chicago-based playwright John Joseph Enright and directed by John Coppola, the short-form sci-fi comedy follows two highly intelligent house cats, Socks and Mittens, who find themselves trapped in a deadly time loop in outer space. High on catnip and driven by curiosity, the pair confront cosmic oppression, existential danger, and their own feline instincts—all in under 30 minutes.

The play grew out of a dark prompt—“doing drugs and dying in outer space”—which Enright reframed into an optimistic and playful piece inspired by his love of cats and classic science fiction. Set in a universe where humans are gone, cats have taken over, and mice are villains, the story blends absurdist comedy with themes of curiosity, resistance, and survival.

Kitties in Space: Doomsday was originally developed as part of Kitties in Space: The Saga, an eight-episode series first presented in Chicago. An early 10-minute version premiered there before appearing at the Science Fiction Theatre Festival in London. Doomsday serves as the original introduction to the characters of Socks and Mittens, while also standing alone as a complete chapter.

The Los Angeles production stars Kim Aquarelli, Lena Bouton, Jack Little, and Michael Moret. It is produced by Barely Concealed Productions, with Enright also serving as executive producer and Matthew V. Quinn as consulting producer.

Despite its comic premise, the play emphasizes themes of friendship, bravery, and resilience. Enright noted that Los Angeles felt like a natural home for the piece due to its connection to science fiction cinema, calling the city “the true home of the genre.”

Kitties in Space: Doomsday is presented as part of the 30 Minutes or Less Festival at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, located at 5836 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Tickets and festival information are available through the venue.