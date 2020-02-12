Ophelia's Jump Will Begin Their 2020 Season With WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Ophelia's Jump Productions will begins their 2020 Season with Edward Albee's Tony Award winning masterpiece, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The production will be performed at the Ophelia's Jump Studio Theater, located at 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, in Upland, now through March 7, 2020.

Directed by Randy Lopez, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is Albee's masterwork-- a powerful and shocking collision of comedy and tragedy presented by the creative team of Ophelia's Jump as the kick-off of their 2020 Season which includes the annual Midsummer Shakespeare Festival.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You