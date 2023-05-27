Open-Door Playhouse to Debut THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING in June

Open-Door Playhouse will continue to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play, That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming will debut on June 28, 2023 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org

Two gents get together for their regular card game. Their conversation turns at one point to the subject of a colleague who is terminally ill and whose demise is imminent. The two card players then begin to reflect on the issue of their own mortality. That day is coming, as it will for all of us. For some of us, it will come sooner than for others.

Dennis Gersten directs actors James Calvert and Allan Wasserman.

Cameron Scott is a Connecticut-based playwright who was educated at NYU. His play Uphill was a winning play at ESTAFest (Eastern States Theatre Association). He has also served in administrative capacities on numerous Broadway shows.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org