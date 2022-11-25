Open-Door Playhouse Debuts SIX ITALIANS, SEVEN FISHES Next Month

In the play Six Italians, Seven Fishes, an Italian-American family is gathered at the home of Joe and Marie for Christmas Eve dinner prior to Midnight Mass. Dinner (the seven fishes, a family tradition) is on hold because Vinnie and his Polish wife Peony have not yet arrived. The hours drag by, and Vinnie and Peony are still missing. Has something happened to them? Are they all right? Will the family ultimately be together for Christmas Eve dinner?

Bernadette Armstrong, the founder of Open-Door Playhouse, directs a cast that includes Elaine Mello, David Purdham, Anne Cooper, Gary Lamb, Natalie Eleftheriadis, Michael Fletcher, Oscar Maldonado and Leah Jarvik.

Patricia Motto is the playwright. This is the fourth of her plays being presented by Open-Door Playhouse.

Open-Door Playhouse will present this play in podcast form starting Wednesday, December 14.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse launched in September 2020, in responsee to the Covid-19 pandemic, when playwrights had nowhere to produce their plays and actors were left without a creative outlet. Since its inception, Open-Door Playhouse has presented over 80 new short and one-act plays, with no limit in sight.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, with assistance from Associate Producer Laree Griffith and. sound engineer David Peters. Recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA. Sound Effects provided by Audio Jungle, music from Karaoke Version.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211387®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fopendoorplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1