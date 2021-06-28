Odyssey Theatre Presents SILENT Limited 3-Day Streaming Event

Fishamble, Ireland's new play company, celebrates 10 years of Irish writer/performer Pat Kinevane's extraordinary Silent with a special filmed version, streaming July 9 through July 11 at OdysseyTheatre.com. L.A.'s Odyssey Theatre Ensemble is Fishamble's artistic home on the West Coast.



Dare to laugh at despair and gasp at redemption in this brave, bleak, beautiful production for which Fishamble and Pat Kinevane won an Olivier Award in 2016.

Homeless McGoldrig once had splendid things. But he has lost it all - including his mind. He now dives into the wonderful wounds of his past through the romantic world of Rudolph Valentino.

Learn more at https://odysseytheatre.com/silent.