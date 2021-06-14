North Hollywood's Loft Ensemble Returns With Two Special Events

Following a 15-month pandemic-mandated shutdown, North Hollywood's Loft Ensemble has announced its return to live performances with two special events. On Saturday, June 19, the Juneteenth Welcome Back Party will feature Belly of the Beast, an evening of poetry slam, music, and comedy; and on Wednesday, June 30, Loft will present Kevin Padilla & Friends, spotlighting local LGBTQ+ comics.



The Juneteenth Welcome Back Party featuring Belly of the Beast will bring our community of artists and arts supporters back together after a long and difficult hiatus. Doors will open at 6pm to allow folks to gather, catch up, tour the space, and share in the joy of what theatre creates above all else - community. Hosted by Tiff Hubbard and Ren Weeden, the show will focus on exploring the history and meaning of Juneteenth through oral traditions of poetry, storytelling, music, and comedy. Admission is free but reservations should be made at www.LoftEnsemble.org. Showtime is 8pm. Donations will be welcome at the door.



Kevin Padilla & Friendz (an evening to close out 2021 Pride) will spotlight comics in the LGBTQ+ community. Featured artists will include Arielle Soloman, Bri Giger, Corinne Irizarry, Denise Winkerman, Les Kurkendaal-Barrett, Matthew Janis, Ryan Opton, Tia Jai, and Yesh Malik, along with musical guest Electric Preacher. Doors open at 8:30 and showtime is 9pm. Admission is $5 at the door.



On July 10, Loft will open its first mainstage production since March 2020. More info will be coming soon on Code Pink, a new play written and directed by Adam Chambers & Jana Lee Hamblin.



Loft Ensemble is located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602. For more information, visit www.LoftEnsemble.org.