NewFilmmakers Los Angeles To Host Monthly Film Festival INFOCUS: Canadian Cinema

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) hosts its July Monthly festival, which includes its annual InFocus: Canadian Cinema program, spotlighting independent Canadian storytellers with support from Telefilm Canada and the Québec Government Office in Los Angeles, and community partnership with its longstanding partner, the Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles. The day also features July Shorts, a selection of highlights from NFMLA's ongoing programming, and the Los Angeles premiere of director Noree Victoria's debut feature, An Arrangement.

The day's programming begins with July Shorts, a selection of short comedy, drama and horror that delight, challenge, provoke thought and portray complicated human connection. There are stories of misunderstandings, longing to be seen, struggling to process, horrifying realizations, empathy between strangers, and the pursuit of pleasure!

The afternoon continues with InFocus: Canadian Cinema, a collection of work by emerging Canadian filmmakers, which explore fighting inner battles, summoning romantic courage, going through loss, confronting harm, finding one's voice, and offer unflinching portrayals of family dynamics.

The evening concludes with the Los Angeles premiere of director Noree Victoria's debut feature film, An Arrangement. A multi-layered and modern psychological thriller that keeps you at the edge of your seat even in the quiet moments, it had its world premiere at Santa Barbara Film Festival and offers its audience ample room for self-examination and reflection. "An Arrangement is a story about what happens when we flatten our lives to fit into metaphorical boxes with moral and physical boundaries defined by others," says Victoria.

NFMLA showcases films by filmmakers of all backgrounds throughout the year, across both our general and InFocus programming. All filmmakers are welcome and encouraged to submit their projects for consideration for upcoming NFMLA Festivals, regardless of the schedule for InFocus programming, which celebrates representation by spotlighting various communities of filmmakers as part of the NFMLA Monthly Film Festival. This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The South Park Center is an ADA compliant venue and is wheelchair accessible. We request captioned films from all filmmakers participating at our Festival. For any accessibility needs, please send a request to info@nfmla.org at least 72 hours prior to the event.

