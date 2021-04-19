New Theatrical Dance Film BAGGAGE by Jay Carlon to be Premiered by Metro Art Presents

In collaboration with Pieter Performance Space, Metro Art will present the premiere of "Baggage," an original theatrical dance work for film. "Baggage," filmed at Union Station, premieres Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m. on Metro's Facebook, Metro Art's Facebook, and Union Station's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Choreographed by Jay Carlon with music by Alex Wand, "Baggage" celebrates origin stories and embodies the many histories of arrivals and departures at the station. A personal family narrative is unpacked through music, dance and memory inside Union Station's Ticketing Hall. Carlon was named as one of the 25 dancers to watch in 2020 by Dance Magazine, and Wand is a Grammy Award-winning musician and composer.

"Baggage" is the culmination of "Moving Through," a monthlong series of dance and movement for times of change. Each program in the series featured a connection to transit, ranging from the practical (meditative movement to bring calm during a hurried commute) to the abstract (through Cunningham Technique, a systems-based dance form developed by distinguished choreographer Merce Cunningham) to the historical (House Dance's relationship to the subway system in Chicago and New York).

For more information, visit https://unionstationla.com/happenings/metro-art-presents-moving-through.