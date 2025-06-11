Musical Theatre West Will Bring Buddy Holly Pop Up Concerts Across Long Beach

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musical Theatre West (MTW) is bringing Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story to life ahead of its July production with a series of live, pop-up concerts across the city. From the streets of Belmont Shore to the disco lights of a roller rink, MTW’s very own Buddy Holly, played by talented Will Riddle, will be rockin’ and rollin’ his way through town, giving the community a taste of the musical magic to come.

“This show really lends itself to immersive experiences like these and allows us to get out into the community,” said Courtney Kaia, Marketing Coordinator for Musical Theatre West. “We love finding ways to keep musical theatre alive in Long Beach, whether that’s on stage, in the street, or on skates. Our hope is that these pop-up concerts inspire more people to come out and support local theatre.”

First up: Stroll & Savor in Belmont Shores on June 18 and 19, where Buddy Holly will hit the pop-up truck stage and perform sets throughout each three-hour event window. MTW will also be on-site sharing details about the show and how you can get tickets to the full production, opening July 11 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

Then on June 27, roll back in time at Pigeon’s Roller Rink for a 1950s Buddy Holly Skate Night! From 6–9 p.m., glide into nostalgia with a curated throwback playlist and live performances by Buddy Holly himself. Tickets are just $15 for an all-day skate pass and $10 for skate rentals. Musical Theatre West will be there too, spinning records and spreading the word on all things musical theatre. Buddy Holly Skate Night tickets can be purchased in advance here or at the door.

Lastly, if you're spending the holiday weekend on the water, keep an eye—and ear—out on July 5th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when Buddy Holly himself hits the waves. Performing live from a 40-foot boat named “Watercolors” cruising around Naples Island and Horny Corner, this is a surprise set you won’t want to miss.

Written by Alan Janes, Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story charts the meteoric rise of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s earliest icons, from his humble beginnings in Lubbock, Texas, to becoming a cultural phenomenon. Featuring a dynamic cast of actor-musicians led by Will Riddle as Buddy Holly, MTW’s production delivers timeless hits like “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll Be the Day,” and “Everyday” with every instrument played live on stage—no offstage orchestra, no backing tracks. This high-energy musical offers more than a concert experience; it’s a vibrant look at the man behind the music and the legacy that changed the sound of American rock forever.

Performances run on select dates from July 11 through July 27 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. Student rush tickets for $15 are available at the Box Office one hour prior to showtime, with a valid student ID. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://musical.org.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC