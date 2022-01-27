Musical Multimedia Cartoon Comedy Experience Comes To Pepperdine This Weekend

Multimedia musical comedy experience the Queen's Cartoonists brings their love of jazz music and animation to Pepperdine University in Malibu on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets, priced starting at $20 for adults, $20 for youth 17 and under, and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting the event page. More information about the Queen's Cartoonists is available at thequeenscartoonists.com.

The Queen's Cartoonists play music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation. The performances are synchronized to video projections of the original films, and the band leads the audience through a world of virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, and comedy.

Behind the project is a single question: "Is it possible to create jazz and classical music in the 21st century that appeals to everyone? Even people who normally wouldn't go to concerts?" The Queen's Cartoonists present a concert for everybody-regardless of age, gender, or familiarity with the concert hall. Tying this diverse concert together are comedic anecdotes involving the cartoons and their composers. The band is on a musical mission of equal parts performance, preservation, and education. Expect the unexpected from repertoire that includes the Golden Age of animation, cult cartoon classics, modern animation, and elements of a musical circus.

Since their inception in 2015, the Queen's Cartoonists have brought their unique sound to performing arts centers in over 20 states and have opened for the New York Philharmonic. The six members, all currently living in Queens, New York, are world-class professional musicians. The band has been featured in numerous major publications, including the Wall Street Journal, the Chicago Tribune, Mashable, and on NPR.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 800 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.