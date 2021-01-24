Michael Urie Comes To ON THE ROCKS Radio Show

Broadway personality Michael Urie will appear on On the Rocks Radio Show Tuesday, January 26th at 7pmPST/10pmEST with host TV/radio personality Alexander Rodriguez and guest co-host sitcom writer/playwright/director Stan Zimmerman (The Golden Girls, Yes, Virginia) to chat about theatre during COVID, his career, and more!

Actor/director Michael Urie has kept quite busy during COVID with numerous digital theatre and social media projects. Michael and guest co-host Stan Zimmerman will also talk about the future of their project, Silver Foxes - a male homage to Stan Zimmerman's work on The Golden Girls.

Michael Urie is best known for four seasons as Marc St. James on ABC's Ugly Betty. After performing Jonathan Tolins' solo play Buyer & Cellar more than 600 times all over the world, early in the pandemic, Michael live-streamed the play to your living room via his living room on Broadway.com. Other TV appearances include: Modern Family, The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Hot in Cleveland, Partners, Workaholics, Almost Family and as Redmond on Younger. On Broadway, he appeared in Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song and opposite Nick Jonas in How To Succeed in Business without Really Trying. Off Broadway: Tony Kushner's A Bright Room Called Day, High Button Shoes, The Government Inspector, Homos, or Everyone in America, Shows For Days, Angels in America, The Temperamentals. As director, Michael helmed Bright Colors and Bold Patterns on stage; He's Way More Famous Than You, The Hyperglot and co-directed Thank You For Judging for the screen. Michael produced Drew Droege's solo comedy Happy Birthday Doug and co-produces Pride Plays, an LGBTQIA theater festival each June. As a host: Cocktails & Classics, the upcoming HGTV show, Clipped and New York's Drama Desk Awards four years in a row. Regional Theater: The Shakespeare Theater (Hamlet), The Old Globe, Seattle Rep, The Folger, Two River, Vineyard Playhouse, South Coast Rep, Barrington Stage, and Center Theater Group. Film: Lavender, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, The Decoy Bride, Such Good People, Abducted. Training: Juilliard.

Stan Zimmerman has worked on many television series, including season one of The Golden Girls, Brothers, Fame, Hooperman, Something Wilder, Roseanne, Wanda at Large and the highly successful fifth season of Gilmore Girls. Besides writing and producing many television pilots, he and his writing partner James Berg, rewrote the Emmy and Peabody award winning Annie for ABC. They have also written for film, including both Brady Bunch movies. Stan's webseries work includes some of your favorite celebs, including Barry Bostwick, Emmy nominated Mindy Sterling, Sandra Bernhard, Olivia d'Abo and more. Stan has returned to the stage in recent years with his original works, as well as his directorial work, again, with some of your favorite actors from stage and screen. His unique production of Anne Frank earned him national acclaim.

On the Rocks with Alexander is a weekly, entertainment talk show hosted by TV/radio personality Alexander Rodriguez broadcast live from Los Angeles. The show has featured Academy, Golden Globe, Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award Winners and regularly showcases performers from Broadway. The show streams live at www.OntheRocksRadioShow.com/watch and is available on all major podcast platforms, and on AppleTV/ROKU/AmazonFireTV on the OutAt.TV app. The show is presented by Straw Hut Media. For more information, head to www.OntheRocksRadioShow.com