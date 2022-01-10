MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opens This Weekend At Long Beach Playhouse

Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot, the world's best detective, is soon to be at the Long Beach Playhouse Mainstage Theatre solving the mystery of the murder on the Orient Express.

The luxury train is stuck in a snowdrift and passengers wake to find a murder and a killer in their midst! The passengers are an elaborate cast of characters and all have solid alibis. But who had motive? Who had access? And the most terrifying question of all: Will the killer strike again?

"Our audiences love mysteries," said Playhouse Executive Director Madison Mooney. "And the ones they love the most are Agatha Christie's. Murder on the Orient Express is one of her best, and amazingly, this is the first time it's been presented on our stage."

Sean Gray, Playhouse Producing Artistic Director, added, "We were elated when we got the rights to it. This classic Christie mystery, adapted enthusiastically by Ken Ludwig, keeps surprising and shocking audiences until its thrilling conclusion.

"I asked James Rice to direct it because of his love of detective stories. His affection and fascination with them shows in the production. Murder on the Orient Express is going to open our season with a crowd-pleasing show that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats from the first minute to the last."

The 11-member cast features several returning actors, all of them audience favorites including: Eric Schiffer, James Webb, Susie McCarthy, Lawrence Ingalls, Lee Samuel Tanng, Elisa Richter, Rose London, Meredith Miranda, and Steve Shane. Two actors, Alex Lohman and Alex Piper are making their debuts.

"If you only see one play this year, this should be it", said Mooney. "And if you see this play we know you will come back for more! And we thank the Port of Long Beach for its generous sponsorship of our opening nights!"

The show opens January 15 and runs through February 12, 2022.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

· Pay what you can Thursday January 13 - community can see this production for whatever they can afford

· Friday Two-for-One January 14 - Tickets are $10

· Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on January 15 - Tickets are $27.00

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.