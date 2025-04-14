MARRY ME A LITTLE Comes To The 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chromolume Theatre will present the musical Marry Me A Little in the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the show is based on an original idea by Craig Lucas and Norman René. With musical direction by Miki Yokomizo and directed by James Esposito, the cast will feature Gina Ansaldi and Kendre Scott. The show will run for four performances only at the Zephyr Theatre.

Performance dates and times are Friday 6/6 at 8pm; Saturday 6/14 at 7pm; Thursday 6/19 at 10pm; and Sunday 6/22 at 2:30pm.

Marry Me A Little sets songs cut from Sondheim's better-known musicals (Anyone Can Whistle, Follies, Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, A Little Night Music), as well as songs from his then-unproduced musical Saturday Night, to a dialogue-free plot about the relationship between two lonely people sharing a New York City apartment who are both experiencing emotional conflict during a Saturday evening at home. Running time is 70 minutes.

Marry Me A Little was originally staged off-off-Broadway in 1980. It went on to have productions at King's Head Theatre in London and at regional theatres in the US including Groundworks in Nashville, TN, and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park in Ohio. The first ever same sex version (approved by Sondheim) was presented by Celebration Theatre in Hollywood in 1999. Other productions have been seen in South Africa, Toronto, London, Cirencester (Gloucestershire, UK), off-Broadway, at the Yale Cabaret Iin New Haven, CT, and at International City Theatre in Long Beach, CA.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual, open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community. Each June during the Hollywood Fringe, the arts infiltrate the Hollywood neighborhood: fully equipped theaters, parks, clubs, churches, restaurants and other unexpected places host hundreds of productions by local, national, and international arts companies and independent performers.

