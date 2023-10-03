Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Calls For Nominees For Its Annual Awards

The Annual Theatre Awards will be conferred in a public ceremony at the GALA Champagne Awards Ceremony kicking off the 2024 Festival.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Photo 3 Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Calls For Nominees For Its Annual Awards

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Calls For Nominees For Its Annual Awards

Since 1995, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival has recognized the outstanding achievements of distinguished women who have contributed to the world of theatre through its Annual Theatre Awards.

The Annual Theatre Awards will be conferred in a public ceremony at the GALA Champagne Awards Ceremony kicking off the 2024 Festival to take place on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at a venue to be announced at a later date.

For the first time, the nominations process to select the upcoming awardees is being opened up to accept nominations from the theatre community and general public. Nominees may be selected in the following five categories:

Eternity Award- presented to an artist or individual whose lifetime achievements have made a lasting contribution to the world of theatre.

Integrity Award- presented to an artist or individual who has brought credibility and dignity to her work.

Maverick Award- presented to an artist or individual whose work has set a high standard of individuality and self-styled creativity.

Rainbow Award- bestowed on an artist or individual for her diverse contributions in fostering non-traditional and multicultural theatre works.

Infinity Award- a posthumous award memorializing exceptional achievements of a theatre artist.

You may submit your choice of recipient for one of our awards by using the nomination form available at this link:

Nominations will be accepted not later than November 3, 2023.

Founded in 1993 by Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival holds the distinction of being the oldest Annual Solo Festival for women in Los Angeles celebrating powerful women performers. LAWTF is a critically-acclaimed international Festival that has produced close to 700 extraordinary solo artists from around the globe. LAWTF's multicultural and multi-disciplined artists represent such diverse disciplines as theatre, dance, storytelling, performance art, performance poetry, spoken word, mime, music, song, aerial performers and more.

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival organization is made possible in part by support from Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, California Arts Council, City of Culver City, Department of Cultural Affairs, City National Bank, California Wellness Foundation, Exhibit Partners, The Blackbaud Giving Fund, KPFK 90.7 FM, and Adilah Barnes Productions.

For more information, please call (818) 760-0408 or e-mail info@lawtf.org


SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Television Academy Foundations 43rd College Television Awards Competition Now Accepting Su Photo
Television Academy Foundation's 43rd College Television Awards Competition Now Accepting Submissions

The Television Academy Foundation today announced it is now accepting submissions for the 43rd College Television Awards, a ceremony that recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges and universities nationwide, to be held in spring 2024.

2
Max Madly Debuts EP Welcome To My Head Where Everything Is Sad, October 13 Photo
Max Madly Debuts EP 'Welcome To My Head Where Everything Is Sad', October 13

Singer/songwriter Max Madly's debut EP 'welcome to my head where everything is sad' takes listeners on an ethereal journey with confessional lyricism and orchestral-tinged productions. With a three-octave vocal range, Madly creates a dark and enchanting body of work in the contemporary alternative music scene.

3
Interview: Christine Lakins Ever Revolving Around CINDYs THE DISCO BALL Photo
Interview: Christine Lakin's Ever Revolving Around CINDY's THE DISCO BALL

Last year’s Garry Marshall Theatre production of Cindy & The Disco Ball returns reincarnated as Cindy & The Disco Ball: The Musical opening October 7, 2023. Both Joseph Leo Bwarie and Christine Lakin reprise their co-directorial roles of this retro retelling of the classic Cinderella story. Christine managed to break away from rehearsal to answer a few of my queries.

4
Gloria Molina Grand Park to Host the 12th annual Downtown Día de los Muertos Photo
Gloria Molina Grand Park to Host the 12th annual Downtown Día de los Muertos

The 12th Annual 'Gloria Molina Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos' is set to begin on October 21. Don't miss this annual celebration of Mexican culture and tradition.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jung Hae In
Saban Theatre (11/19-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Formulae & Fairy Tales
Broad Stage (10/13-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Allan Harris - A Nat King Cole Christmas
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (12/13-12/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love Among The Ruins
El Portal Theatre - Debbie Reynolds Mainstage (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# dSimon, a Swiss exploration on Artificial Intelligence
Theatre Raymond Kabbaz (10/04-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiesta Navidad
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (12/23-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You