Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Calls For Nominees For Its Annual Awards

Since 1995, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival has recognized the outstanding achievements of distinguished women who have contributed to the world of theatre through its Annual Theatre Awards.

The Annual Theatre Awards will be conferred in a public ceremony at the GALA Champagne Awards Ceremony kicking off the 2024 Festival to take place on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at a venue to be announced at a later date.

For the first time, the nominations process to select the upcoming awardees is being opened up to accept nominations from the theatre community and general public. Nominees may be selected in the following five categories:

Eternity Award- presented to an artist or individual whose lifetime achievements have made a lasting contribution to the world of theatre.

Integrity Award- presented to an artist or individual who has brought credibility and dignity to her work.

Maverick Award- presented to an artist or individual whose work has set a high standard of individuality and self-styled creativity.

Rainbow Award- bestowed on an artist or individual for her diverse contributions in fostering non-traditional and multicultural theatre works.

Infinity Award- a posthumous award memorializing exceptional achievements of a theatre artist.

You may submit your choice of recipient for one of our awards by using the nomination form available at this link:

Nominations will be accepted not later than November 3, 2023.

Founded in 1993 by Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival holds the distinction of being the oldest Annual Solo Festival for women in Los Angeles celebrating powerful women performers. LAWTF is a critically-acclaimed international Festival that has produced close to 700 extraordinary solo artists from around the globe. LAWTF's multicultural and multi-disciplined artists represent such diverse disciplines as theatre, dance, storytelling, performance art, performance poetry, spoken word, mime, music, song, aerial performers and more.

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival organization is made possible in part by support from Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, California Arts Council, City of Culver City, Department of Cultural Affairs, City National Bank, California Wellness Foundation, Exhibit Partners, The Blackbaud Giving Fund, KPFK 90.7 FM, and Adilah Barnes Productions.

For more information, please call (818) 760-0408 or e-mail info@lawtf.org