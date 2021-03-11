Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Auctions Celebrity Memorabilia

The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival celebrates twenty-eight years of presenting and supporting and empowering female performing artists with a very special silent auction, featuring distinctive works of art and one-of-a-kind celebrity and Hollywood memorabilia. Proceeds of the auction will go to enable the continuing work of this 501c3 non-profit organization, providing platforms for the artistic output of female performing artists and educational outreach programming to develop new works.

The event is re-named the Sound and Vision-28 Auction ("28" for twenty-eight years of the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival).

The Silent Auction will run from March 20 through March 30, 2021. Bids can be placed at the Festival website, http://lawtf.org . You can view most of the items in advance at this website. All of the items are worth your consideration.

A partial list of the items to be offered follows:

SIGNED tee-shirt with matching mask and sheet music for "Io Si (Seen)" from the film The Life Ahead, from 2021 Golden Globe winner Diane Warren.

Four dazzling paintings by L.A.-based artist MizzJArt:-), each SIGNED by the artist.

A script from Grace and Frankie, season 6 episode 8, SIGNED by stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Diahann Carroll Commemorative and Rare Retrospective Program.

25th Anniversary paperback edition of the play The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe SIGNED by star Lily Tomlin and playwright Jane Wagner., bundled with a DVD of the film version of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe SIGNED by Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner.

Women in Media tote bag and tee-shirt combo.

The Mother of Black Hollywood memoir SIGNED by Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish, Strong Medicine) bundled with a SIGNED poster for So Much Love - An Evening with Jenifer Lewis.

Best-selling book On My Own Terms: An Actor's Journey SIGNED by author and Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival Co-Founder Adilah Barnes.

It Takes a Village SIGNED by Hillary Rodham Clinton, This is the 2017 edition for young readers with illustrations by Maria Frazee, with a new introduction by Ms. Clinton.

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner screenplay by William Rose SIGNED by the film's director and producer Stanley Kramer.

It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World original screenplay by William and Tania Rose, directed and produced by Stanley Kramer.

Turnover, DVD of award-winning comedy/drama SIGNED by co-star and co-producer Kat Kramer.

Bless the Beasts and Children CD SIGNED by performer Kat Kramer. Includes a new version of the Oscar nominated song from the film produced and directed by Ms. Kramer's late father, Stanley Kramer.

The Incredible Shrinking Woman. 40th Anniversary DVD SIGNED by Lily Tomlin and screenwriter Jane Wagner, bundled with An Apology to Elephants, DVD of documentary SIGNED by producer and narrator Lily Tomlin (Emmy Award) and teleplay writer Jane Wagner.

Grandma. DVD of comedy-drama starring Lily Tomlin, Julia Garner, Marcia Gay Harden, Laverne Cox and Sam Elliott. SIGNED by Lily Tomlin.

The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness. Hard copy of book SIGNED by author, comedian Paula Poundstone.

Lily Tomlin On Stage- LP recorded during her 1977 Broadway appearance in Appearing Nitely. SIGNED by Lily Tomlin.

Bundle of two CDs Body and Soul and In the Groove SIGNED by singer Lainie Kazan.

Harriet Soundtrack CD. Features Cynthia Erivo. Score by Terence Blanchard. Donated by Ms. Erivo.

Pearl Jam poster.

The Young & the Restless script SIGNED by actor Fay Hauser-Price ("Detective Salena Wiley").

Roots: The Next Generation photo of Fay Hauser-Price, Henry Fonda and Richard Thomas, SIGNED by Ms. Hauser-Price.

Bids will conclude on March 30, 2021, and winners will be announced directly following this event.