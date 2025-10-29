Los Angeles New Play Project Reveals 2025 Award Recipients

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marking its fifth year of championing boundary-pushing theater, the Los Angeles New Play Project has revealed the group of 2025 award recipients whose bold, timely works explore themes from politics and American history to immigration and suspense. In a city where no other program matches their scale or vision, LANPP is unique—offering support twice the size of the average NEA grant, and at a time when such funding has nearly vanished. This year's cohort represents an extraordinary tapestry of gifted playwrights and celebrated producers, coming together to prove that even in uncertain times, powerful new writing can still thrive on Los Angeles stages.

This year's recipients include playwright John Fazakerley for CORKTOWN '39 at Rogue Machine Theatre, Justin Okin – producer. When the price of standing up for a core principle is certain death - what would you do? Corktown '39 is a political thriller about a little-known Irish Republican Army plot to assassinate the King of England in the United States. Inspired by true events.

Benjamin Benne is awarded for at the very bottom of a body of water at Theater at Boston Court, Manuel Prieto – Producer. After unimaginable loss, what's left to hold on to—ritual, memory, or the hope of something new? Every week, Marina returns to the same fish store, buys a catfish, and makes soup—a quiet, methodical act masking devastating grief. When her usual fishmonger suddenly vanishes, her fragile routine shatters. As Marina confronts the wreckage of her carefully constructed world, something unexpected breaks through: the stirrings of romance and a tidal wave of magic.

Maddox K. Pennington is awarded for EMBERS BORNE WEST at The Fountain Theatre, Raymond O. Caldwell – Producer. Exploring the intergenerational resonance of migration, assimilation, culture, identity, and grief. Across time and cultural expectations, Wenona and Jay find they are asking the same questions from different vantage points as the past and present coexist.

Prince Gomolvilas is awarded for PARANORMAL INSIDE opening at East West Players on October 12, 2025, Kevin Johnson Sather – Producer. This haunting sequel to The Brothers Paranormal, which made its acclaimed Los Angeles premiere at EWP in 2022, dives back into the mysterious world of Max and Delia, two souls brought together by tragic loss and mutual compassion. As they grapple with the depths of intergenerational trauma and ancestral influence a malevolent spirit threatens to consume them. Will they survive the night?

Celebrating the vibrant spirit of the Los Angeles theater community, LANPP has fueled the production of thirteen powerful new plays. Each playwright receives a grant of $20,000. Submitting producers receive an additional $20,000 to help offset the cost of producing.

LANPP's eligibility period was extended to include plays produced throughout the calendar year 2025 rather than only those TO BE produced after the submissions were made final. The Los Angeles theaters welcomed the change, as it allowed them to consider submitting their very best work, not just what fit into the previous submission calendar.

LANPP aims to support quality writing in the vibrant and evolving Los Angeles small and midsize theater community, and to encourage the production of exciting, untried plays that will enrich and energize the community.

Founded in 2021 by director Paula Holt, LANPP is now funded to continue the grant- giving program for the next few years. For information regarding the Los Angeles New Play Project please consult the website: http://lanpp.org/