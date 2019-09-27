Los Altos Youth Theatre Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Los Altos Youth Theatre proudly presents its fall musical production, Little Shop of Horrors. Winner of the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award, the show satirizes science fiction, "B" movies, and musical comedy itself.

Little Shop of Horrors is a horror-comedy-rock musical with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, in which a power-hungry, R&B-singing, carnivorous plant sets its sights on world domination. The story follows meek flower shop assistant Seymour, who pines for his co-worker Audrey. During a total eclipse, Seymour discovers an unusual plant he names Audrey II, which he learns only feeds on human flesh and blood. The growing plant attracts a great deal of business for the previously struggling shop, but when Audrey II's appetite becomes insatiable, Seymour must choose between the high life and the high road.

With music written in the style of early 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop, and early Motown, and featuring the title song, "Skid Row (Downtown)," "Somewhere That's Green," and "Suddenly, Seymour," Little Shop of Horrors is truly a "monstrous" musical of a show!

The show is directed and choreographed by Mylissa Malley, with Vocal Direction by Jaymee Vaughn.

It will be performed by two casts of youth actors from Los Altos and surrounding communities. Little Shop of Horrors features Kadin Abbot, Noa Amit, Yuval Amit, Marco Casillas, Madeline Cooper, Joseph Delisle, Libby Frey, Luke Hampshire, Athena Hart, Margot Johnsen, Elias Karlsson, Rose Madsen, Saylor Murphy, Elas Pitsch, Lois Pribble, Jackson Ray, Audrey Rechenmacher, Hannah Reed, May Robinson, Kate Rose, Raya Sapiro, Maddie Sullivan, Gabriel Tompkin, and Madison Wenig.

Little Shop of Horrors plays for eight performances at the Bus Barn Theater October 25-November 3. Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7 pm. Saturday and Sunday matinee performances begin at 2 pm. Ticket prices range from $15 (student) to $20 (adult). Tickets can be purchased online at www.losaltosstage.org or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551.

Madison Wenig as Audrey and Luke Hampshire as Seymour Los Altos Youth Theatre's production of "Little Shop of Horrors," performing at the Bus Barn Theater Fridays-Sundays, October 25-November 3. - Photo by Richard Mayer About Los Altos Youth Theatre & Los Altos Stage Company

Los Altos Youth Theatre is an education-driven, performance-based program located in Silicon Valley. We stage a minimum of three productions per season: two musicals and one play. The unique venue of the Bus Barn Theatre offers our students the opportunity to perfect their individual style of performance while challenging them to grow as artists. Los Altos Youth Theatre is a joint program of the City of Los Altos Recreation and Community Services Department and Los Altos Stage Company. We offer many different opportunities for our young performers including blended shows and compelling classes.



Los Altos Stage Company is a quintessential American neighborhood playhouse, serving Los Altos and the greater South Bay area, and paying tribute to the full canon of American musicals, comedies, and dramas. This 25-year-old theater company strives to bring together a diversity of theater enthusiasts, practitioners, and supporters to create, explore, and celebrate the rich tapestry of American culture and experience through live theater. Los Altos Stage Company produces five to six shows annually at its intimate 99-seat theater located on the Los Altos Civic Center campus.





