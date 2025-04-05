Long Beach Symphony’s Tchaikovsky Season Finale: A Grand Celebration of Culture, Legacy, and Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Long Beach Symphony closes its season on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 7:30 PM at the Terrace Theater. This evening, conducted by Music Director Eckart Preu, will be a vibrant fusion of tradition, storytelling, and symphonic brilliance—honoring the Symphony’s deep connections with Long Beach’s diverse communities, particularly the Cambodian-American population.

The program opens with "Hanuman and Sovan Macha" from the Ramayana Story, featuring the talents of Modern Apsara dancers and Master Ho Pin Peat Ensemble. This legendary tale, a World Premiere arrangement for orchestra by Hans Preu, weaves an epic of love, duty, and heroism.

Chinary Ung’s "Water Rings, Overture," a masterwork blending traditional Cambodian musical influences with contemporary orchestral textures, follows; and The Butterfly Lovers’ Violin Concerto by He Zhanhao & Chen Gang, one of the most beloved pieces in the violin repertoire, will feature internationally acclaimed violinist Gao Can and will add to the evening with this deeply emotional and picturesque tale of love and transformation rooted in Chinese folklore.

The season concludes on a powerful note with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4—a piece brimming with emotional depth and personal struggle. This work holds a special place during this 90th anniversary season of Long Beach Symphony, as it was the first season’s finale on June 7, 1935. It was also the work that secured Eckart Preu’s appointment as Music Director in 2017, making this performance a fitting full-circle moment.

About Long Beach Symphony

Celebrating its 90th anniversary season, Long Beach Symphony is the premier producer of live music in the greater Long Beach region and one of Southern California’s most renowned, professional regional orchestras. Long Beach Symphony’s vision is to unite all people through the transformative power of music by engaging audiences of all ages and cultures through exceptional orchestral performances, community partnerships, and meaningful educational experiences. Led by Music Director Eckart Preu, Long Beach Symphony serves 70,000 community members annually through its robust Classical and Pops series concerts and education activities.

Comments