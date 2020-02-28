Live Ice Skating Show Announced At El Portal Theatre

3,000 Off-Broadway Productions proudly presents The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella on ICE! on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage at the historic El Portal Theatre in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA. This special four performance only event will be presented on March 19, March 21 and March 22, 2020.

Join us in a world where magic is real, adventure is epic and love is harmonious. The community is buzzing with excitement about the fantastic ICE SHOW that's coming to the historic El Portal Theatre featuring the spinning tales of Cinderella and Peter Pan. It is the first time in the history of the impressive theatre built in 1926, that a live fantastic ice-skating show will be presented on stage.

Sit on the edge of your seats as professional champion ice skaters, professional singers and cirque performers captivate you when fairy tales & ice collide!

Our story spins through the world-famous tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella on synthetic ice. Cinderella defeats the odds by jumping through obstacles to find her true love - a new twist on your average love story. Following the long-awaited true love's kiss, pirates interrupt and Peter Pan is called for a non-stop adventure though Neverland.

As a special treat, Olympic and World Champion skaters Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner present local hero Burbank's own Lou McClary with an award prior to the March 19th performance. Mr. McClary, a World War II veteran turns 93 in March. Opening night of, The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella on ICE! McClary will grab the spotlight to receive an award for his incredible lifetime of protecting people. In addition to his career with the Los Angeles Police Department, he also provided security for the LA Kings hockey team and renown Olympic and championship ice skaters on tour.

Performers include: National & International Figure Skating Champion Chase Belmontes, Billboard Country Star Linde LaChance, Cirque Du Soliel alum Nate James, International Circus Artist Lain Velasco, and many more!

For tickets and information please call 818-508-4200 or online at www.elportaltheatre.com.





