Lineup Announced For Next Month's Live Kritzerland Concert At Feinstein's At Villelo's

For the 115th Kritzerland show it's a celebration, the eleventh anniversary of monthly Kritzerland shows. Eleven years of presenting amazing songs sung by an array of the most talented singers around. For the anniversary show, there's a great cast and some surprises, well-known and obscure theater and film songs and a whole lot of happiness and joy.

Kritzerland returned to live shows on July 28th and now it's the anniversary show and we hope you'll join us to celebrate eleven years and 115 shows. The anniversary shows usually sell out, so do book soon. Kritzerland is produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel and co-produced by Doug Haverty.

The next concert takes place September 12, 2021.

Cast includes:

Daniel Thomas BELLUSCI [is an LA native, and the 1st place winner of LA's Next Great Stage Star 2017: Regional: The Fantasticks (Matt) Sierra Madre Playhouse]

Peyton Kirkner [Regional: The Secret Garden (Mary Lennox), Chance; A Carol Christmas (Trina), In My Mind's Eye (Patty), The Group Rep; Live: Featured Soloist, US Open, Arthur Ashe Stadium]

Kerry O'Malley [B'way: Into the Woods (Baker's Wife), White Christmas (Betty), Billy Elliot (Mum), Annie Get Your Gun (Dolly), On a Clear Day (Sharone); TV: Shameless, Boardwalk Empire, etc.]

Adrienne Stiefel [WestEnd: 1916: The Musical (Bridie), Ol' Blue Eyes and Friends (Judy Garland); Off B'way/Regional: An American Victory, My Way, Tom Sawyer; Film: Pocahontas (Pocahontas)]

Robert Yacko [Do I Hear a Waltz? (Renato) MTG; Addams Family (Mal) 3-D; Parade (Dorsey) Mark Taper, Company (Paul) w/ Carol Burnett, Sunday in the Park with George (George) LA Premiere]

Hosted by Bruce Kimmel. Music Direction: Richard Allen

Reservations at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/168616172511 or call 818-769-0905.