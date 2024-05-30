Lily Abha Cratsley's New Play THE FAIRY WHO CRIED GEMS Opens This June at Madnani Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The playwright behind November's sold-out and extended run of ABCD at Greenway Court Theater is presenting a brand new show this June! Join Lily Abha Cratsley for her one-woman show The Fairy Who Cried Gems and dive into the whimsical world of Desi-American girlhood. $15 tickets are now on sale for this limited run at the Madnani Theater as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written & performed by Lily Abha Cratsley and directed by Simran Fulton, performances will run from June 9 to June 30, 2024 with an official press opening on Sunday, June 9 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10449.

In addition to playwright, performer, & producer Lily Abha Cratsley and director Simran Fulton, the creative team for The Fairy Who Cried Gems includes stage manager Dan Lovato, sound designer Prahlaad Das, sound advising by Nick Diaz, stagehand Theo Ellis Novotny, special props by Camille Williams, fairytale character designs by Huda Khan, storyteller photography by Pavithra Ramasubramanian, and multimedia by Karan Balaji.

The Fairy Who Cried Gems will play at Madnani Theater (6760 Lexington Ave, Los Angeles). Performances for the limited engagement run June 9 to June 30, 2024, with the official press opening Sunday, June 9 at 7:00 p.m. The Fairy Who Cried Gems is a one-act play with no intermission. The performance schedule is as follows:

Sunday, June 9 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, June 15 at 11:30 am

Monday, June 17 at 7:00 pm

Wednesday, June 26 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, June 30 at 6:30 pm

Lily Abha Cratsley (she/her) is a playwright and performer who dives into dissonance. Her creative work centers liminal spaces like the tumultuous water between America and India where she locates her identity. Her newest works include ABCD (American Born Confused Desi), a full-length play about intergenerational trauma in Desi-American communities, and The Fairy Who Cried Gems, her solo-show centering young Desi women. The former was a featured finalist in two competitive festivals-the Occidental New Works Festival and the Garry Marshall Theatre New Works Festival-before its first staged production at Greenway Court Theatre with KriyaShakti Performing Arts. Lily attended Georgetown University and Occidental College, where she completed an Independent Pattern of Study in Performing Arts & Social Justice. In addition to her writing, she is an accomplished actor, vocalist, & mover, performing in countless stage plays, musicals, concerts, and choirs across the country. She regularly performs sketch comedy as one half of the comedic duo How I Met Your Masi and previously performed as a company member of the acrobatic Occidental Children's Theater.

Simran Fulton (she/her) is a multi-faceted theater and film artist in Los Angeles. She was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, where she started her theater journey before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a degree in Psychology and Theater. She recently graduated from Occidental College, where she performed in many of their productions. She had the privilege of becoming Circle X's 2022 summer intern, and has loved every second she has gotten to work with the company since. In addition she has gotten the opportunity to work both on and off stage at different theaters including Cornerstone Theater Co., and Greenway Arts Alliance. She is excited to make her directorial debut at the Hollywood Fringe this summer.

