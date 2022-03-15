LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE Announces Compass Music, Learning And Culture Programming For 2022 Edition

Today, Do LaB, originators and creators of North America's premiere multi-faceted boutique festival Lightning in a Bottle, announced its Compass music, learning, and culture programming. LIB's Compass offers opportunities for attendees to gain life changing lessons to bring back to their day to day lives through a series of talks, workshops, and performances from world-renowned visionaries, experts, and thought-leaders during the Memorial Day weekend festival this May 25-30.

Lightning in a Bottle's Compass environments host an array of learning and culture programming that aligns with the core principles of the festival - creating space for connection, expression, and community. Highlighted talks and discussions among this year's programming include Regenerating Soil with Microbes, Cryptocurrency: The Ownership Economy, Queering the Liminal, Technology of Prayer, Fire Adapted Communities: Building A Wildfire Resilient Future, Transforming Fulfilling Prophecies into Love, Resilience of Chamorro Food and more.

Compass has once again curated a top-tier selection of thought leaders and experts to lead attendees on a thought-provoking journey during their festival experience. This includes the Tejon Indian Tribe Dance Troupe, 2x best-selling author and founder/CEO of 4BiddenKnowledge Billy Carson, holistic wellness expert Queen Afua of the Sacred Woman Rites of Passage program, and Racing Extinction collaborators and digital artists Louie Psihoyos & Travis Threlkel.

Some of the key innovative workshops will include Art of Benevolent Leadership in Ritual Community, Psychedelic JEDI Training, Hope in the Anthropocene, Ceremonial Chants & Medicine Music, Remote Viewing for Psychic Development, and No Means No - How to (Not) Talk to Cops.

Learning Kitchen returns as LIB's culinary hub at the festival, empowering through demonstrations and tastings. Among the Learning Kitchen programming is Regenerative Soil Practices & Juice with Vive Organic, Praise Cheezus: Elevated Nut Cheese with Chef Perla & Elevation Eating, Slow Food & Sourdough Pizza with Zach + Kayla of Beloved's Bread, Green Keto: Bye Bye Sugar Cravings with Katelyn Louise of Pure Joy Planet, and Curry Deconstructed: Ayurveda & Spices with Cristina Urioste & Rasa Foods.

Lightning in a Bottle has also partnered with organizations that continue to emphasize the idea of worldwide connection and well-being. These partners include Buckminster Fuller Institute, Academy of Oracle Arts, Ecological Renewal Alliance, Fungi Foundation, Ritual Community, Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), and Life-Force Academy. Throughout the year, festival attendees can get involved with these partners who take direct action in alignment with the foundational ethos that Lightning in a Bottle is built on.

Artists announced on the musical lineup for The Compass stage include a DJ set by electronic-crossover favorite SG Lewis, Danish electronic trio and internationally celebrated live act WhoMadeWho, German DJ and producer Parra For Cuva, emotive and melancholic techno producer Christian Löffler, forward-thinking multi-genre producer Full Crate, Andre Power and Sasha Marie of Soulection, ethereal electronic musician Ayla Nereo, 29 Palms from Ooah and Boreta of The Glitch Mob, neo-psychedelic world music band Simrit, multi-instrumentalist and DJ/producer Aabo, Afro-Latina DJ/producers and stylish twins Coco & Breezy, and many more.

Lightning in a Bottle defies the typical definition of a music festival by holding participation at its core. It's a place where lifelong friendships, relationships, and memories are forged, a temporary home where excitement, fun, and surprise wait around every corner. It's this type of immersive and interactive educational and cause-driven programming that helps to foster the sense of community that truly makes LIB an experience like no other.

Tickets to Lightning in a Bottle are on sale now via their website.