LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE Announces Compass Music, Learning And Culture Programming For 2022 Edition
LIB's Compass offers opportunities for attendees to gain life changing lessons to bring back to their day to day lives.
Today, Do LaB, originators and creators of North America's premiere multi-faceted boutique festival Lightning in a Bottle, announced its Compass music, learning, and culture programming. LIB's Compass offers opportunities for attendees to gain life changing lessons to bring back to their day to day lives through a series of talks, workshops, and performances from world-renowned visionaries, experts, and thought-leaders during the Memorial Day weekend festival this May 25-30.
Lightning in a Bottle's Compass environments host an array of learning and culture programming that aligns with the core principles of the festival - creating space for connection, expression, and community. Highlighted talks and discussions among this year's programming include Regenerating Soil with Microbes, Cryptocurrency: The Ownership Economy, Queering the Liminal, Technology of Prayer, Fire Adapted Communities: Building A Wildfire Resilient Future, Transforming Fulfilling Prophecies into Love, Resilience of Chamorro Food and more.
Compass has once again curated a top-tier selection of thought leaders and experts to lead attendees on a thought-provoking journey during their festival experience. This includes the Tejon Indian Tribe Dance Troupe, 2x best-selling author and founder/CEO of 4BiddenKnowledge Billy Carson, holistic wellness expert Queen Afua of the Sacred Woman Rites of Passage program, and Racing Extinction collaborators and digital artists Louie Psihoyos & Travis Threlkel.
Some of the key innovative workshops will include Art of Benevolent Leadership in Ritual Community, Psychedelic JEDI Training, Hope in the Anthropocene, Ceremonial Chants & Medicine Music, Remote Viewing for Psychic Development, and No Means No - How to (Not) Talk to Cops.
Learning Kitchen returns as LIB's culinary hub at the festival, empowering through demonstrations and tastings. Among the Learning Kitchen programming is Regenerative Soil Practices & Juice with Vive Organic, Praise Cheezus: Elevated Nut Cheese with Chef Perla & Elevation Eating, Slow Food & Sourdough Pizza with Zach + Kayla of Beloved's Bread, Green Keto: Bye Bye Sugar Cravings with Katelyn Louise of Pure Joy Planet, and Curry Deconstructed: Ayurveda & Spices with Cristina Urioste & Rasa Foods.
Lightning in a Bottle has also partnered with organizations that continue to emphasize the idea of worldwide connection and well-being. These partners include Buckminster Fuller Institute, Academy of Oracle Arts, Ecological Renewal Alliance, Fungi Foundation, Ritual Community, Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), and Life-Force Academy. Throughout the year, festival attendees can get involved with these partners who take direct action in alignment with the foundational ethos that Lightning in a Bottle is built on.
Artists announced on the musical lineup for The Compass stage include a DJ set by electronic-crossover favorite SG Lewis, Danish electronic trio and internationally celebrated live act WhoMadeWho, German DJ and producer Parra For Cuva, emotive and melancholic techno producer Christian Löffler, forward-thinking multi-genre producer Full Crate, Andre Power and Sasha Marie of Soulection, ethereal electronic musician Ayla Nereo, 29 Palms from Ooah and Boreta of The Glitch Mob, neo-psychedelic world music band Simrit, multi-instrumentalist and DJ/producer Aabo, Afro-Latina DJ/producers and stylish twins Coco & Breezy, and many more.
Lightning in a Bottle defies the typical definition of a music festival by holding participation at its core. It's a place where lifelong friendships, relationships, and memories are forged, a temporary home where excitement, fun, and surprise wait around every corner. It's this type of immersive and interactive educational and cause-driven programming that helps to foster the sense of community that truly makes LIB an experience like no other.
Tickets to Lightning in a Bottle are on sale now via their website.