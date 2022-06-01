Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park Presents El Gran Silencio, Buyepongo, Las Chikas, and La Ba

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park presents, in conjunction with LACMA Latin Sounds and La Banda Elastica El Gran Silencio, Buyepongo, Las Chikas, and La Ba as part of Levitt LA's 15th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park, reflecting the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles in an iconic LA outdoor setting, June 18, 2022.

El Gran Silencio, a rock en español band from Monterrey, Mexico blending a variety of rock, reggae, dancehall, and dubinfluences with traditional Latin American musical forms such as cumbia, vallenato and banda as part of the musical movement known as Avanzada Regia.

Buyepongo, the vibrant and polyrhythmic band that created a new sound by seamlessly fusing Afro beats with Merengue, Punta, and Cumbia, creating what is now being referred to as "Buyangu."

Las Chikas, salsa never looked so good in the City of Angels, a melting pot of cultures and ethnicity come together to give birth to a multicultural female band that sets the stage on fire!

La Banda Elástica Dj's, home of Latin alternative music and culture in the United States, La Banda Elástica has been discovering your favorite Latin rock bands for the past 30 years.

FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres.

Concerts will be live streamed on Levitt LA's YouTube Channel.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park 2230 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057 on June 18, 2022 from 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm. All programs are Free:

RSVP recommended for event updates: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/337739416687