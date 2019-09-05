Leo Rising Theatre Co. Presents THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT

Leo Rising Theatre Company's production of "The Last Days of Judas Iscariot" by Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Michael Kodi Farrow, takes place in a court room in downtown purgatory following the trial of the infamous traitor, Judas Iscariot... or was he a traitor? This dark comedy is one weekend only: September 28th & September 29th at the Art of Acting Studio in West Hollywood.

Explore the world of sin somewhere between Heaven and Hell with Guirgis' zany, urban, and, sometimes, questionable characters along with philosophical text. This play will leave you wondering about human's capacity for forgiveness and love, while uncontrollably laughing. The set design and concept for this play is focused on "recycled souls" and who we become in the afterlife.

Featuring: Fadhia Carmelle Marcelin as Cunningham, Kailer Scopacasa as El Fayoumy, Jenn O'Brien as Judge Littlefield, Brandon English as Judas, Joseph Klink as Jesus, Tatiana Cardenas as Saint Monica, Sean Cowhig as Satan, Sarah Fleming as Henrietta Iscariot / Mother Teresa, Miranda Swain as Bailiff / Simon the Zealot / Soldier 3, Chris Ramirez as Sigmund Freud / St. Peter / Matthias of Galilee / Soldier 2, Jessica Dahlgren as Mary Magdalene / Loretta / Soldier 1 / Sister Glenna, Michelle Carter as Pontius Pilate, Sophia Wood as Gloria / St. Thomas, Quentin Murphy as Butch Honeywell / St. Matthew / Caiaphas the Elder / Uncle Pino

Directed by Michael Kodi Farrow, Produced by Jenn O'Brien, Stage Managed by Madaleine Felder, Costume Design by Ashley Concepcion, Lighting Design by Jelly Vamvas, Sound Design by Michael Kodi Farrow, Set Design by Madaleine Felder and Michael Kodi Farrow.

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot runs Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm and 8pm. Tickets are $10 and can be found at: judas.brownpapertickets.com





