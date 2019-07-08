League's Essentials Of Orchestra Management Seminar Opens Today

Essentials of Orchestra Management, the League of American Orchestras' premier educational course for preparing early career orchestra professionals to be effective and innovative administrators and leaders, runs from July 8-18 in Los Angeles at the University of Southern California campus. To many, the ten-day seminar represents the gold standard of orchestra management training, offering a powerful management curriculum and providing the cohort of 35 participants an invaluable career network for the future.



"These talented individuals will come out of Essentials with the knowledge to adapt and preserve this art form we love," said League of American Orchestras' President and CEO Jesse Rosen. "Our objective for the seminar is to keep the program on the forward edge of trends in the orchestra world, and to equip participants to navigate the rapidly changing orchestra field."



"Essentials of Orchestra Management has a long track record of imparting a large body of knowledge and experience about the orchestra field to the leaders of tomorrow. This year's curriculum builds on that tradition, taking the best of the past and at the same time opening up the class to a think-tank atmosphere for discussing many of the critical issues of our time." said Simon Woods, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Director of Essentials. "Our whole field is in a moment of stepping out to meet the future, and this next generation is critical in that exciting regenerative process".



Essentials continues in its long tradition of developing the field's future leaders; since its inception in 2000, over 500 individuals have participated in Essentials. Many alumni are now professionals excelling at an array of highly-regarded music organizations, including El Sistema USA, the National Symphony Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, Silkroad, and many more.



Led by a faculty of orchestra executives, leadership experts, artists, and arts activists with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints, Essentials of Orchestra Management not only explores the challenges faced by orchestra managers today, but also envisions how orchestras must adapt and change to be sustainable in the future. Essentials addresses both theory and practice in a curriculum that integrates the faculty's extensive practical experience and professional knowledge into a course of study designed to elevate participants' careers.



The core and guest faculty members comprise a high-profile group of orchestral leaders from around the U.S.:





