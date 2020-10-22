Latino Theater Company Streams Recording Of DEMENTIA By Evelina Fernández
Streaming October 27 through November 5.
Latino Theater Company streams archival recording of 'Dementia' by Evelina Fernández. Streaming at thelatc.org for 10 days: Oct. 27 - Nov. 5.
Dementia - An archival video showing of Evelina Fernández's innovative play tackling topics taboo in the Latino community, including homosexuality, AIDS, teen pregnancy and euthanasia - all through the Latino Theater Company's uniquely styled lens.
First produced in 2002, Dementia garnered a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Theater Production and four Ovation nominations, and was revived by the LTC in 2010 (Los Angeles Times "Critic's Choice") and again in 2017.
