Latino Theater Company Streams Production Of A MEXICAN TRILOGY, PART 2: HOPE' BY EVELINA FERNÁNDEZ

Filled with music, humor and a pinch of magical realism.

A Mexican Trilogy, Part 2: Hope - The Latino Theater Company presents an archival video showing of Part 2 of Evelina Fernández's acclaimed trilogy, set in the Phoenix home of the Morales family during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Filled with music, humor and a pinch of magical realism, A Mexican Trilogy is the winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle's Ted Schmitt Award and is published by Samuel French.

Streaming Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET thru Thursday, Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. A follow-up, online conversation with the artists will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET and stream for 10 days. Streaming at www.thelatc.org/

