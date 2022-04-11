Latest Angel Sessions Track,

Angel Sessions has released an album on March 25th, 2022. The Best of Angel Sessions has already hit the charts at #1 on Amazon in Soul followed by a single from the album released on March 18th, 2022 entitled 'You Missed a Good Thing!

The single has reached the #1 charts on iTunes in Singapore and #3 on iTunes in Brazil. The single also reached #1 on Amazon in R&B and Soul top 100. Angel never keeps her fans waiting for more new music. On the new album, The Best of Angel Sessions R&B, Angel released some of her greatest hits that were previously released such as The L-o-v-e and You will Always My Baby Girl maintained on the charts for 10 weeks at #1.

The new album has many people talking about it, and the new single is already reviewing radio airplay. Angel is thrilled about the buzz the album is getting, and will be releasing a new surprise single coming soon in 2022! For more info, please visit Angel Sessions website at www.angelsessions.com