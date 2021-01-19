Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre Presents THE OUTSIDERS

Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre announces THE OUTSIDERS by Christopher Sergel, based on the novel by S.E. Hinton, streaming February 19 - 28, 2021 at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

THE OUTSIDERS is produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois. Based on S.E. Hinton's high school experience in Tulsa, OK in 1965, THE OUTSIDERS has been one of the most popular books among teens and preteens since it came out in 1967. Hinton's gritty coming-of-age story follows the "Greasers," a??narrator Ponyboy Curtis and his friends, a??as they navigate teenage angst and class warfare in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In this coming-of-age story, Ponyboy struggles with right and wrong in a society in which he believes that he is an outsider.

"As he steps out into the bright sunlight from the darkness of the movie house" a series of events unfold that prove to Ponyboy the hardships that Greasers and their rivals, the "Socs," face may take different forms, but that the members of both groups-and youths everywhere-must inevitably come to terms with fear, love, and sorrow. "Few books capture the heart and soul of the American teenager like The Outsiders," states Director of Education and Outreach, Dylan Russell.

"We are thrilled to offer a virtual production of this powerful story. It is an incredible novel that speaks to teenagers who are fighting for belonging in their lives and acceptance through their families - either blood or chosen. It also illuminates the ways socioeconomic disparity drives community and family violence. Unfortunately, these themes remain present 50 years later, which is why it is so important to present this work today. We present this show with a Panel Discussion featuring community leaders and teens discussing the reasons why these themes continue and how to take steps towards positive change through awareness and action."

THE OUTSIDERS is directed by Tamiko Washington, Media Design by Tyler Reid Scrivner, Costume Design by Becca Michelle, Sound Design & Editing by Kate Wecker, Video Editing by Jesús López Vargas and the Production Stage Manager is Jessica Keasberry-Vnuk.

The cast is Caitlin "Birdie" Basham (Cherry); El Colover (Mrs. O'Briant/Doctor); Aron Farkas (Johnny); Caroline Field (Marcia); Finn Quinn Flanagan (Bob); Sophia Gabal (Jerry/Nurse); Charlie Grace Goubran (Ensemble); Christopher Hoile (Darry); Robert "Bobby" Houston (Randy); Grant Hughes (Sodapop); Carson Kubelun (Two-Bit); Elijah Lopez (Ponyboy); Charlie Massey (Mr. Syme / Paul); Maris Morgan (Ensemble); Sarina O'Neill (Sandy); and Aidan Russell (Dallas).

Tickets: $20 (full price) are available on lagunaplayhouse.com Through a special partnership with the County of Orange County, a limited number of tickets for audience members aged 16-24 are free. Visit https://lagunaplayhouse.com/education-outreach/the-outsiders-tay/ for details.

The online production of The Outsiders will be made available for on-demand streaming from noon on Friday, February 19th through Sunday, February 21st at 10pm and the following weekend - from noon on Friday, February 26th through Sunday, February 28th at 10pm through LagunaPlayhouse.com.

Visit lagunaplayhouse.com for more details.