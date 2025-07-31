Laguna Playhouse Receives $4,000 Grant from FOA Foundation to Support Youth Arts Education

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laguna Playhouse has announced it has received a $4,000 grant from the FOA Foundation to support its year-round educational programming for children and teens in Orange County. The grant will help fund the theatre’s monthly workshops, summer camps, Youth Theatre Conservatory productions, and TheatreReach student matinee series.

These educational programs provide students with hands-on training in acting, singing, dance, technical theatre, stage makeup, and more. Working alongside professional artists, students explore the creative process in a supportive environment and build essential performance and life skills. The Playhouse offers scholarship assistance to ensure that no student is turned away due to financial need.

Recent Youth Theatre Conservatory productions include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (April 4–6, 2025), with students selected through auditions and given the opportunity to perform on the Laguna Playhouse stage. Through TheatreReach, the Playhouse presents professional matinees for school groups, such as Charlotte’s Web (May 12–16, 2025), with Island of the Blue Dolphins scheduled for Fall 2025. These programs are aligned with California State Standards and offer an arts-based supplement to literature, history, and performing arts curricula.

Founded in 1920, Laguna Playhouse (David Ellenstein, Artistic Director; Adele Adkins, Managing Director) is one of the oldest continuously operating nonprofit theatres on the West Coast. Located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach, the Playhouse serves over 80,000 patrons annually with a diverse range of programming including plays, musicals, music, dance, and comedy.

For tickets and information, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.