Laguna Playhouse Presents GYPSY - Celebrating The Music Of Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac

Laguna Playhouse presents another unforgettable evening of music with GYPSY, Celebrating the Music of Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac, performing five performances only, Thursday, June 20 & Friday, June 21 at 7:30pm; Saturday, June 22 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm and Sunday, June 23 at 1:00pm at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

The feel of authenticity in Rikki Lee Wilson's performance as Stevie Nicks is enhanced by the lush backing vocals of Deanna Carroll and Terry Pavia. The ever-talented Kyle Wilson fills the role of a Stevie Nicks guitarist with effortless fidelity. From the other side of the stage comes authentic synth textures and keyboard parts tastefully executed by Sid Cherry who has all the right sounds from Stevie Nicks' biggest hits. A blazing performance by Adam Tese on saxophone is matched by his skills around the array of percussion instruments he plays throughout the show. Anthony Lombardo's melodious bass playing and the steadfast drumming and exceptional vocals of Steve Stewart complete the eight piece line-up. GYPSY, Celebrating the Music of Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac, has a production value that gives their audience a stellar experience second only to the real thing.

Tickets range from $56.00 - $71.00 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change. The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. - 4p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.





