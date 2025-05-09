LOST & FOUND: THE UNSUNG WORLD OF FRANK WILDHORN To Make Premiere At 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"LOST & FOUND: The Unsung World of Frank Wildhorn", featuring rare treasures unearthed from the songbook of the internationally-acclaimed composer, will premiere live on stage for the very first time at this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Production states: "Yanked from the edge of obscurity with a shepherd's hook and the allure of dreams that only Tinseltown (or, in our case, Broadway) can crush, this selection of the best of the worst highlights the scraps off the cutting room floor, the discarded (and sometimes unfinished) works of The Great White Way's most prolific writers. This series uncovers the leftover musical matter, by making the lost found again.

"The Unsung World of Frank Wildhorn" is part power ballad, part rock anthem, and the kind of screlt-your-face-off cabaret that you always wished you could drag your straight boyfriend to. (Don't worry, there's a cash bar for the normies.)

Featuring a cast of six powerhouse vocalists and an epic live band, "LOST & FOUND" resurrects the lesser-loved works from Wildhorn's expansive catalog, including songs you might have missed from "Bonnie & Clyde", "Camille Claudel", "The Civil War", "The Count of Monte Cristo", "Cyrano de Bergerac", "Death Note", "Dracula", "Excalibur", "Havana", "Jekyll & Hyde", "Rudolf", "The Scarlet Pimpernel", "Victor/Victoria", "Waiting for the Moon", and "Wonderland"."

"LOST & FOUND" began life as a digital concert series developed by makeshift musical theatre historian Bobby Traversa (EVP, The STAGE Network) in association with Keane Productions as part of their innovative Backyard Bandshell initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic. Streaming out of a literal carport in Boyle Heights in Downtown Los Angeles, The Backyard Bandshell helped to create a safe and creative space for artists during a time where all conventional performance spaces had shuttered. Keane Productions is now thrilled to bring one of its flagship works to the stage-live and in person-for the very first time.

The strictly limited engagement runs June 7-21 at The Cat's Crawl and features performances by standout LA-based talent including Emma Beck (Mixed Co. Holiday Handbell Carolers, Disneyland), Dane Becker ("Grease Live!", FOX), Keiva Bradley ("Adam in Fragments", Amazon Prime), Alex Mackyol ("Jesus Christ Superstar", National Tour), Samantha Rose ("Dracula", The Nocturne Theatre), and Branden Lee Roth ("Bat Boy: The Musical", Open Fist Theatre Company).

The production is Executive Produced by Sarah Little (Director, Learning, Los Angeles Philharmonic), with direction by Bobby Traversa and musical direction by Jayden Ostler (Musical Theatre Goes Folk/Rock, 54 Below). Co-Producer Alex Mackyol also serves as Music Supervisor.

