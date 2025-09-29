LE SWITCH Comes To The Broadwater Blackbox In November

Broken Token Productions has announced its first show, Le Switch by Philip Dawkins. Directed by Spenser Davis, the cast will feature Danny Bernardo, Christine Lin, Brian Kim McCormick, Jonthan Moreno, and Jonathan Slavin.

There will be one preview performance on Thursday, November 6, at 8pm, and opening is set for Friday, November 7, at 8pm. Performances will continue Saturday 11/8 at 8pm, Monday 11/10 at 7:30pm, Thursday 11/13 at 8pm, Friday 11/14 at 8pm, and Saturday 11/15 at 8pm. Admission is $15 for the preview and $25 for regular performances. Tickets may be purchased online.



Le Switch is a romantic comedy that explores the anxieties and changing identities within the gay community following the rise of marriage equality. Set between 2011 and 2014, the story centers on David, a 35-year-old commitment-phobic New Yorker, who must re-evaluate his identity and relationships after gay marriage becomes legal.



Lighting design is by Harrison Lee Foster, sound design is by Stephanie Yackovetsky, and production stage manager is Amy Francis Schott.



Philip Dawkins's other plays include Failure: A Love Story, Charm, Miss Marx: Or The Involuntary Side Effect of Living, The Homosexuals, The Happiest Place on Earth, The Gentleman Caller, and The Comedians. He wrote the book and lyrics for Dr. Seuss's The Sneetches, the Musical with composer David Mallamud at Children's Theater Company in Minneapolis.



Dawkins noted that of all his works, Le Switch became his favorite play. “It was my problem child that I love the most.” Unlike many of his plays, he says, “This one is sort of unforgivably romantic. It's about love in all its forms — intergenerational queer relationships, not just romantic, but queer mentoring. If we're not lifting and reaching up, there's a break in the chain of the generations. I like my place to be a link in that chain, in both directions.” Dawkins will be including rewrites specifically for this production to make it culturally specific to the diverse cast.



Spenser Davis is an award-winning theatre director, playwright, filmmaker, and recent transplant from Chicago to Los Angeles. A recipient of the Michael Maggio Directing Fellowship at The Goodman Theatre, he has helmed productions and developed new work with Steppenwolf 1700, A Red Orchid, American Blues, The Factory, First Floor, Hell in a Handbag, Promethean, and Broken Nose Theatre, where he was an ensemble member for a decade. Honors include Best Director Awards from Chicago (Jeff Award) and Austin, TX (B. Iden Payne Award), the Osborn New Play Award from the American Theatre Critics Association, two new play commissions from South Coast Rep, and numerous Best of Year lists from the likes of Chicago Tribune, Time Out Magazine, and the late critic Kris Vire. Currently, he is developing a new musical, as well as numerous film and television projects.



Broken Token Productions is dedicated to uplifting and empowering underrepresented communities by breaking through prevalent stereotypes through the stories it tells on stage and screen. For more info, visit brokentokenproductions.com.

