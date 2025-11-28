Tiler Peck to Return to Westside Ballet to Perform in THE NUTCRACKER

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This Thanksgiving weekend, New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck returns to Westside Ballet of Santa Monica-performing as the Sugar Plum Fairy at the nonprofit performance arm of the academy where she trained as a young girl.

"Yvonne Mounsey was one of my first ballet teachers, and I have such great memories of learning from her," Peck says. "Coming back to perform here and help carry on her legacy-I know she would have loved seeing how the company has grown."

For Peck-who recently premiered her PBS documentary Tiler Peck: Suspending Time on November 7 and stars in Amazon Prime's ballet series Étoile-this homecoming represents more than nostalgia. She's sharing the stage with 145 dancers ages 8 to 20, including rising stars like 12-year-old Spencer Collins, who recently won the Hope Award at Youth America Grand Prix Finals, and 8-year-old Karson St. Claire, discovered through Westside's free Dance to Dreams scholarship program.

The timing couldn't be more fitting. As families gather for Thanksgiving, Peck's performances embody the spirit of giving back-mentoring young dancers in the same Santa Monica studios where she once trained under founder Yvonne Mounsey, a New York City Ballet principal under George Balanchine.

Westside Ballet has maintained an unusual commitment for 52 years: world-class training without auditions. Anyone can walk through the door and train to pre-professional levels. The nonprofit provides over $100,000 in annual scholarships and extends its community outreach through complimentary performances for local students and charity partners.

"What makes this special is the community aspect," notes Allegra Clegg, Executive Director and daughter of Mounsey. "We have 145 dancers on stage-the largest company in our 52-year history-and every one of them represents the kind of accessible excellence my mother believed in."

Peck performs alongside NYCB principal Roman Mejia this Thanksgiving weekend (November 29-30) in Southern California's longest-running Nutcracker. The production features the Santa Monica College Symphony Orchestra performing Tchaikovsky's score live-a rarity that elevates the production to world-class standards typically found only in major metropolitan opera houses.

While both weekend performances are sold out online, limited seats may be available at the door. For those seeking a more intimate experience, the new Nutcracker Tea offers behind-the-scenes access, a backstage tour of The Broad Stage, and a personal meet-and-greet with Tiler Peck herself between Saturday and Sunday performances. Tickets for the Nutcracker Tea experience are $130 and still available.

The production continues December 5-7 with Los Angeles Ballet (LAB) company dancer Rony Baseman and Ashley Chung from the LAB-Westside trainee program performing the principal roles.

Westside Ballet's commitment to giving back extends beyond the stage. On Wednesday, December 3, approximately 1,000 fifth-graders from Santa Monica-Malibu and Los Angeles Unified School Districts will experience an abbreviated Nutcracker Suite at special matinee performances-introducing many children to classical ballet for the first time. On Thursday December 4, the company will also host a complimentary Community Preview Performance for local veterans and members of charitable organizations including PAL (Santa Monica Police Activities League), Taking the Reins, Neighborhood Youth Association, Venice Family Clinic, Boys and Girls Clubs, and other community partners.

As the holiday season approaches and Giving Tuesday reminds us of the power of generosity, Westside Ballet exemplifies what it means to give back to the community. And with Tiler Peck's return to the city where Yvonne Mounsey once taught her, she continues that tradition-proving that the greatest gift an artist can give is inspiring the next generation.