L.A. Theatre Works Extends THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST: LIVE IN HD Through July 31

L.A. Theatre Works has announced the final extension of "The Importance of Being Earnest: Live in HD."

Captured live in high-definition by L.A. Theatre Works, Roundabout Theatre Company's 2011 Broadway production of Oscar Wilde's comedy, directed by and starring Brian Bedford, was previously shown in movie theaters across the country. It will now remain available to home viewers for one additional month, through July 31.

This high-definition event brings the best of Broadway to home audiences, and includes the added bonus of host David Hyde Pierce taking viewers backstage for a special behind-the-scenes peek. An intermission special features Alfred Molina and Oscar Wilde expert Michael Hackett discussing Wilde, the writer and the man.

Streaming on demand now through July 31.