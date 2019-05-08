LA Philharmonic Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of KCRW World Festival Series

The Los Angeles Philharmonic celebrates 20 years of its popular KCRW's World Festival series during the Hollywood Bowl 2019 season. A partnership between LA Phil and KCRW that began in 2000, KCRW's World Festival series continues to feature a diverse array of cutting-edge artists making music on a global scale.

LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel makes his debut on the series on July 21, reuniting with Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade and the LA Phil. L.A.-based and local favorite rock band Cherry Glazerr who released their third album Stuffed & Ready in February will make their Hollywood Bowl debut on September 15, opening for Caf Tacvba. Performances this year will be hosted by renowned KCRW personalities including Jason Bentley, Madeleine Brand, Aaron Byrd, Raul Campos, Anne Litt, and Garth Trinidad.

KCRW's World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl embodies the eclectic musical spirit of both organizations by featuring artists from a wide array of genres. Hundreds of artists have performed at the iconic venue since the inaugural season, including A.R. Rahman, Adele, Arcade Fire, Ben Harper, Bon Iver, Caetano Veloso, Cesaria Evora, David Byrne, Erykah Badu, Femi Kuti, Goldfrapp, Grace Jones, Hot Chip, Hugh Masekela, Janelle Mon e, Kraftwerk, Lauryn Hill, M83, Massive Attack, Miriam Makeba, Orquesta Buena Vista Social Club, Os Mutantes, Ray Lamontagne, Robyn, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sade, Santigold, Solange, Spoon, St. Vincent, Sufjan Stevens, The Flaming Lips, The Pixies, Underworld, Willie Nelson, Yellow Magic Orchestra, Yo-Yo Ma, Yoko Ono, Zero 7 with Sia, Ziggy Marley, and many more. The 20th Anniversary season of KCRW's World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl continues this tradition.

The KCRW's World Festival series 2019 lineup includes:

Sunday, June 16, at 7PM

CHROMEO TORO Y MOI NONAME IAN ISIAH Jason Bentley, host

Since making their debut in 2004, Chromeo have turned festivals around the world into gigantic outdoor dance parties. Taking cues from Prince and Daft Punk, the Montreal duo have forged a brand of electro-funk that's equal parts vintage groove and futurist fantasy. Toro y Moi's Chaz Bear has followed his own omnivorous taste throughout a fascinating career that encompasses collagist sampling, laid-back funk, smooth rock, and existential R&B, all of it set to a club-ready dance beat. Chicago-born rapper and poet Noname, known for her thought-provoking message and freestyle skills, garnered national notoriety from her collaboration with Chance the Rapper, and her star has been rising ever since. She's released two universally acclaimed records which led Rolling Stone to declare her as one of the best rappers alive. Brooklyn-born Ian Isiah (aka Big Shugga) was raised on gospel music and has infused his heart and soul into a new brand of modern R&B and radio rap. The Blood Orange collaborator is also a key player in NY's underground DJ club culture and the LGBTQ movement, having found the sweet spot where music meets lifestyle.



Sunday, July 7, at 7PM

REGGAE NIGHT XVIII DAMIAN JR. GONG MARLEY THIRD WORLD KABAKA PYRAMID Garth Trinidad, host Four-time Grammy winner Damian Marley has established himself as a unique and influential presence in reggae, combining the roots sound of his father's legendary music with the fast flow and spirit of dancehall and hip-hop. Third World are no strangers to fusion, setting their blend of soul, R&B, rock, and disco to a reggae beat since 1973. Socially conscious Kabaka Pyramid opens with a fiery, beat-based reggae sound built around messages of love, unity, and justice.

Sunday, July 21, at 7PM

Natalia Lafourcade AND Gustavo Dudamel Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Madeleine Brand, host A stellar pairing of two passionate artists. New to the Bowl but no stranger to the stage, premier Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade is joined by the dynamic maestro Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil. Expect an evening filled with melodic magic showcasing the beautiful lyricism of Lafourcade's voice and their shared reverence for music and its vast capacity to change lives.

Sunday, August 4, at 7PM

LORD HURON SHAKEY GRAVES YOLA Anne Litt, host The beautiful Hollywood Bowl shell and twinkling skyline make a perfect setting for Lord Huron's distinct vocals and sweepingly intricate noir-pop textures. Shakey Graves has evolved from a campfire storyteller into a songwriter armed with a full band, and the rich instrumentation clouds around his lyrics like Broadway set designs. Yola's new Dan Auerbach-produced album her debut showcases her electrified country and roots music.

Sunday, September 15, at 7PM

CAFE TACVBA CHERRY GLAZERR Raul Campos, host It's impossible to limit what this Mexico City group does to just one genre. The innovative quartet emerged from the rock en espa ol scene of the '90s to explore indie rock, electronic music, musique concr te, cumbia, norte a, and more. It all amounts to a thoroughly modern portrait of Mexican music and an adventurous and viscerally exciting live concert experience that's made them a sell-out favorite around the world. Led by Clementine Creevy, L.A. natives Cherry Glazerr open the evening with a daring set that reflects the emotional growth and vulnerability of this three-piece rock band.



Sunday, September 29, at 7PM

Gary Clark JR. MICHAEL KIWANUKA Aaron Byrd, host Grammy Award-winning maverick Gary Clark Jr. channels his Signature Sound from the crossroads of rock 'n' roll, blues, jazz, hip-hop, reggae, and punk. Clark's new album This Land his most accomplished to date is a socially relevant and musically ambitious declaration that's as unapologetic, undeniable, and unique as he is. It's an embodiment of an ever-evolving sound that's made him into a live music powerhouse and artistic force anointed by everyone from President Obama to Prince. A UK native of Ugandan heritage, Michael Kiwanuka was raised in north London and has risen to the top of the British charts with his blend of vintage soul, folk, and stone-cold grooves. With influences including Jimi Hendrix and Bill Withers, Michael will be celebrating the release of a new record, his first since 2016's critically acclaimed Love & Hate.

More information at hollywood.com/kcrw. Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2019 summer season are available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000.





