Kristen Bell and Josh Gad to Join EPIC Players Los Angeles' ONCE UPON A CABARET

Bippity boppity boo! On Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM, EPIC Players Los Angeles will present Once Upon a Cabaret, a magical, Disney-themed evening of music and inclusion at the Barnsdall Art Theater in Hollywood. The evening will feature a special VIP reception beginning at 5:30 PM, followed by the show, with doors opening at 6:00 PM.

Once Upon a Cabaret will feature beloved Disney classics performed by EPIC Players LA's talented performers, including reality TV star Abby Romeo (Love on the Spectrum) alongside special guests Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This, Frozen,) and Josh Gad (Frozen, The Book of Mormon), with appearances by Trent Mills (HBO, Center Theatre Group) and Isabella de Souza Moore (Annie National Tour).

Audiences can expect a whimsical evening of music and storytelling that will transport audiences into the world of Disney classics reimagined through the lens of inclusion, creativity, and joy. From timeless ballads to beloved anthems, Once Upon a Cabaret celebrates the voices and talents of artists who are too often underrepresented on stage.

"At EPIC, we believe everyone deserves the chance to be seen, heard, and celebrated," said Jessica Saul, Program Director of EPIC Players Los Angeles. "This cabaret brings together the magic of Disney and the mission of inclusion and reminds us that every story, and performer, has a place in the spotlight."

The evening will feature performances by Harry Schantz, Abbey Romeo (Love on the Spectrum), Carlos Mendoza Jr., Verity Van Dams-Valdez, Michelle Jace, Luna Floerke, Socks Whitmore, Jack Lea, Bowe Avery, Lex Levy, Nayeli Benitez, Devin Morrissey, Teal Kim, Layla Weiner, Garrett Lees, Chelsea Darnell, Kennedy Areffi, Jenna Grabow, Ana Sharp, and Atticus Baldwin, among others.

EPIC Players (Empower, Perform, Include, Create) was founded in New York City 2016 as a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theater company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for persons with developmental disabilities.

Through inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes and career resources, EPIC hopes to increase critical employment opportunities, pioneer increased inclusion in the arts, and break down social stigmas surrounding neuro-diverse communities.

Since its founding, EPIC Player has grown significantly, expanding to Los Angeles in 2024 offering its free classes, no-cost access, and ever-increasing paid employment to its neuro-diverse community of artists with and without disabilities.

As an inclusive theater company, EPIC welcomes all theater patrons to enjoy its productions. In order to make all shows more accessible to individuals with disabilities and members of the neuro-diverse community and their families, EPIC offers the following accommodations, services and policies:

ADA Seating: Wheelchair and companion seating is reserved for the exclusive use of patrons with disabilities and their guests who require the features of the seat. The accessible seat locations offer wheelchair accommodation for guests who need to remain in their wheelchairs or who would like to transfer, have no steps for guests with mobility disabilities, and are easy to access from the theater entrance.

Volunteers on site, noise-canceling headphones, and quiet zones in the lobby area.

A relaxed atmosphere will be adopted at all performances to allow patrons with developmental disabilities to talk and vocalize as they wish, as well as leave and re-enter the seating area as needed.