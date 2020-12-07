Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Kern Dance Alliance Launches 12 DAYS OF GIVING Campaign

Article Pixel

The company has set the goal of raising $12,000 in twelve days.

Dec. 7, 2020  

KDA is embarking upon twelve days of gift giving to keep its community active!

The company has set the goal of raising $12,000 in twelve days. They will announced a new gift giveaway each day, and supporters will have an opportunity to give back to KDA.

Your donation will support KDA programs that aim to dismantle illiteracy by using dance to encourage children to read, give young girls confidence by exploring STEM careers through dance, and give at risk youth a vision of hope as they are given a chance to dance.

Click a gift box below on KDA's website each day between December 1-12. A new gift will be announced each day. When you click, you will be directed to the KDA Instagram where you will learn how to win!

Learn more and enter at https://kerndance.org/give/.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Conundrum Theatre Company Presents QUARANTINE BREAKUP: The Virtual Mini Musical
  • Six-Time Emmy-Winner Bruce Vilanch To MC Fundraiser For Georgia Runoff On Sunday!
  • WINTER CHEER Announced At The El Capitan Theatre
  • Austin Film Festival Playwriting Award-Winner WAKE THE BODY Set For The Blank Theatre's Living Room Series