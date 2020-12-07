Kern Dance Alliance Launches 12 DAYS OF GIVING Campaign

KDA is embarking upon twelve days of gift giving to keep its community active!

The company has set the goal of raising $12,000 in twelve days. They will announced a new gift giveaway each day, and supporters will have an opportunity to give back to KDA.

Your donation will support KDA programs that aim to dismantle illiteracy by using dance to encourage children to read, give young girls confidence by exploring STEM careers through dance, and give at risk youth a vision of hope as they are given a chance to dance.

Click a gift box below on KDA's website each day between December 1-12. A new gift will be announced each day. When you click, you will be directed to the KDA Instagram where you will learn how to win!

Learn more and enter at https://kerndance.org/give/.

