Kentwood Players presents NATIVE GARDENS, a comedy by Karen Zacarias. Directed by George Kondreck and produced by Kathy Dershimer for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Samuel French, Inc., featured in the cast are Marina Portillo as Tania De Valle; Robert Anaya as Pablo De Valle; Phyllis Nofts as Virginia Butley; and Steve Izant as Frank Butley.

In this brilliant new comedy, cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Pablo, a rising attorney, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, have just purchased a home in the suburbs of Washington D.C. which is a bit of a fixer-upper, and Tania, a botanist, plans to transform the yard with native plants. However, their new neighbors Frank and Virginia are a well-established D.C. couple with a prize-worthy English garden. An impending barbeque for Pablo's colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute exposing both couples' notions of race, taste, class and privilege.

Friday, January 21 and continuing through Sunday, February 13, 2022 on Fri/Sat at 8pm, Sat/Sun at 2pm. Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Los Angeles, CA 90045. Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors and students, available by either visiting www.kentwoodplayers.org to purchase online and book your reserved seats, emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156.

Everyone ages 12 and over must show proof of vaccination for admittance and is required to properly wear a mask while inside the Westchester Playhouse (unless performing onstage).