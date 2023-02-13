Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentwood Players Presents Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE Next Month

Performances run Friday, March 17 through Saturday, April 8.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Kentwood Players presents Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery opening Friday, March 17 through Saturday, April 8 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045.

This non-equity, all-volunteer production is directed by Susan Stangl, with assistant director Valerie Sullivan, produced by Myron Klafter, Howard Male, and Michele Selin for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Concord Theatricals.

The cast features Aaron Frank as Sherlock Holmes, Zachary Macias as Doctor Watson, with Chris Morrison, John O'Brien, and Mikkel Simons each playing more than a dozen characters!

Get your deerstalker cap on - the play's afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig transforms Arthur Conan Coyle's classic The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure with Sherlock Holmes on the case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brace the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun during this fast-paced comedy and see how far from elementary the truth can be!

Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors and students, available online at www.kentwoodplayers.org, by emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156. All box office emails and messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged with the box office. Any available tickets will be sold on site beginning a half hour prior to each performance. There will be one pay-what-you-can performance on Saturday, March 18 at 2:00pm with reservations recommended but not required. Please note: face masks must be worn while inside the building unless performing onstage.




