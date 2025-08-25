Kentwood Players Perform REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kentwood Players will present Real Women Have Curves opening Friday, September 12 at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles 90045. This production is directed by Marco Rivera and produced by Rhonda Yeager-Hutchinson and Michele Selin. Real Women Have Curves is presented by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

Performance dates are Friday, September 12 through Saturday, October 4, 2025. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be added on September 20 and continue through the rest of the run.

Featured in the cast are Karol Avila, Vanessa Cardona, Lupita Hahn, Jean Mora, and Mayra Navia.

A young Hispanic woman navigates culture, tradition, expectations and her own dreams to forge an identity and inspire those around her. Set in an East LA garment factory, Real Women Have Curves captures the struggles five women face with immigration agents, partners, and social judgment while they strive to meet impossible production deadlines. Both touching and funny, Real Women Have Curves speaks to the journey we all travel to find our true selves.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP