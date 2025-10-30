Joey McIntyre To Headline TINSELCOLOR: HOLIDAY SOUNDTRACKS Live At CineVita

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Global pop icon Joey McIntyre will lead the world-premiere production of TINSELCOLOR: Holiday Soundtracks LIVE, a new concert experience celebrating the music of classic holiday films.

Presented by For The Record, the creative team behind Love Actually Live, the production will run December 2–30, 2025 at CineVita, the world’s largest Belgian Spiegeltent located at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium.

Set inside a 15,000-square-foot hand-crafted venue adorned with 3,000 beveled mirrors, stained glass, and ornate woodwork, TINSELCOLOR transforms CineVita into a festive, immersive holiday wonderland. Featuring 22 performers and an eight-piece live band, the show reimagines music from more than 25 beloved holiday soundtracks — including Home Alone, Elf, Love Actually, The Polar Express, and White Christmas — in a cinematic concert experience that blends nostalgia with high-energy live performance.

“I've always admired the high caliber of talent and entertainment that For The Record brings to the stage,” said Joey McIntyre. “The moment I stepped into CineVita, I knew I had to be part of their next production. When they told me about their brand-new holiday spectacular, TINSELCOLOR, I asked them on the spot if they needed a host. And here we are!”

A NEW HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE FROM FOR THE RECORD

Audiences can expect an evening filled with festive music, themed cocktails, and seasonal treats in an atmosphere designed for friends, families, and colleagues. “With TINSELCOLOR, we wanted to create something that feels like the ultimate holiday mixtape — a live concert experience inspired by the movies we all grew up with,” said Shane Scheel, Co-Founder and Producer of For The Record. “It's musical, cinematic in spirit, and joyfully over-the-top — the kind of night out that reminds you why you love both Hollywood and the holidays.”

ABOUT Joey McIntyre

A seasoned performer with a multi-decade career, Joey McIntyre rose to fame as a member of the multi-platinum group New Kids on the Block, one of the most successful pop acts in history. He recently starred in Roku’s holiday film Jingle Bell Love alongside Michelle Morgan, with its sequel Jingle Bell Wedding premiering this season. This fall, McIntyre will reunite with NKOTB for The Right Stuff in Las Vegas, a limited residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in November, followed by additional dates in February 2026. His 2024 holiday duet, “A Brand New Christmas,” with Broadway’s Shoshana Bean, earned widespread acclaim.

PERFORMANCE AND TICKET INFORMATION

Performances of TINSELCOLOR: Holiday Soundtracks LIVE will take place December 2–30, 2025, at CineVita at Hollywood Park (1248 District Drive, Inglewood, CA). Ticket prices range from $19 for standing room and $39 for balcony seating to $69 for main floor tables. Limited private floor tables ($249) and private booths ($349) are also available for an up-close, premium experience.