Joe Kay And Andre Power to Perform At Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in July

Joe Kay is the CEO and co-founder of Soulection - a globally recognized platform for music and artist development.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles and Soulection in the Park will present Soulection DJs: Joe Kay and Andre Power on July 15, 2023.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

Joe Kay is the CEO and co-founder of Soulection - a globally recognized platform for music and artist development.

As head of A&R as well as host of Soulection Radio on Beats1 and an active DJ in the worldwide music community, Joe oversees all artists while digging for the timeless "Sound Of Tomorrow" to share with the world.

Andre Power is a DJ, creator of monthly event series, Link Up and the co-founder and creative director behind the music and artist collective, Soulection.

Power has played in over 40 countries, and continues to travel the world promoting the music of up-and-coming artists, marrying the powerful influences of both music and art.

Joe Kay and Andre Power are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles @ MacArthur Park. 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057



