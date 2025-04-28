Jazz Artist Diana Krall to Return to The Soraya In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum jazz singer Diana Krall will return to The Soraya for one night on May 14, 2025, as her only Los Angeles stop on her nationwide 35-city U.S. tour.

Spanning over four months, the tour will make stops in Las Vegas, San Diego, Portland, Pittsburgh, Nashville, and more before concluding in Atlanta, GA on July 11. Krall will return to The Soraya for the first time in 10 years for one night only at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14. Tickets are Limited and can be found at TheSoraya.org.

Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two GRAMMY Awards, ten Juno Awards and have earned nine Gold, three Platinum, and seven multi-Platinum albums. Her 1999 release of When I Look in Your Eyes spent an unprecedented 52 weeks in the #1 position on Billboard's Jazz chart, won two GRAMMY Awards, and went Platinum in the U.S. and Canada.

Her most recent release, This Dream Of You, has garnered critical acclaim from fans and press alike. Krall's unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. As The New York Times recently noted, she possesses “a voice at once cool and sultry, wielded with a rhythmic sophistication.”

