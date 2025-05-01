Janora McDuffie Brings EARTH, WIND & CAR FIRE to Hollywood Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earth, Wind & Car Fire comes to Hollywood Fringe in June. Come with Janora McDuffie on this entertaining & soulful joyride and oversharing adventure.

In Earth, Wind & Car Fire, Janora McDuffie takes us on a captivating journey of self-discovery and transformation. From embracing her sexuality and navigating the complexities of race to redefining personal expectations, this 60-minute solo show is a celebration of life’s twists, turns, and triumphs.

This LA Premiere is Directed by Joseph Megel and produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson as part of Hollywood Fringe 2025, performances will be Upstairs @ El Centro (Main Space), 1103 North El Centro Ave in Hollywood on Saturday June 21 at 2 PM, Sunday June 22 at 7:45 PM and Sunday June 29 at 3:15 PM. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 1st.

