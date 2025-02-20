Jane Lynch, Sharon Lawrence, Gina Torres, John Ross Bowie And More Set For PARENTS IN CHAINS World Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Theatre Company has announced additional casting for an add-on production to its season, the world premiere of a new comedy, PARENTS IN CHAINS, written by Emmy and Peabody award-winner Jay Martel and directed by Andy Fickman (Heathers The Musical, Reefer Madness).

Joining the previously announced Sharon Lawrence will be (at select performances): John Ross Bowie (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Speechless”), Jane Lynch (“Glee,” “The Weakest Link”), Melora Hardin (“The Office”), Joshua Malina (“The West Wing, “Scandal”), Thomas Sadoski (“The Newsroom,” Other Desert Cities), Gina Torres (“Suits,” “9-1-1: Lone Star”), and Matt Walsh (“Veep,” The Hangover). PARENTS IN CHAINS will open on Wednesday, March 12 and perform through Sunday, March 30 at the New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

In PARENTS IN CHAINS, six L.A. parents exchange texts as their 17-year-old daughters drive home from a weekend in San Francisco during the approach of a hurricane. The trip and the inclement weather bring out both the best and the worst in the parents as they confront, as a group, as couples, and as individuals, what it means to let go of their kids. By turns viciously comic and poignant, PARENTS IN CHAINS is a valentine to the most difficult, most failure-prone job in the world…parenting.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome this incredible roster of talent to Parents in Chains, said Scott DeVine, executive artistic director of Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara. “Having industry icons like Jane Lynch, Melora Hardin, Josh Malina, John Ross Bowie, Thomas Sadoski, Gina Torres, and Matt Walsh join Sharon Lawrence, brings an extraordinary energy to this world premiere. Their collective comedic timing, dramatic depth, and undeniable stage presence will make each performance a unique and unforgettable experience. Santa Barbara audiences are in for a rare theatrical treat."

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

ANDY FICKMAN (Director) is an award-winning director, writer and producer, whose work spans across film, television, theater and digital. Fickman recently helmed the pilot for “The Wizards of Waverly Place” reboot for Disney+. The pilot reunites the original stars of the series, Selena Gomez and David Henrie. The launch of the series scored a record premiere viewership on Disney+. Fickman continues to direct and executive produce multiple episodes. Fickman recently directed the developmental workshop of Parents In Chains, a play written by Emmy-award winning writer Jay Martel. The Los Angeles workshop sold out, and starred Jason Alexander, Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tom Everett Scott, and Gary Anthony Williams. In conjunction with Village Roadshow and BKL, Fickman recently directed and produced the stage capture of his award-winning show, Heathers the Musical, which became an instant hit on Roku. The show recently wrapped its 3rd time selling out the West End at the SoHo Place Theatre in London, as well as its 3rd sell-out UK/Ireland tour. This follows a record-breaking, sell-out run at The Other Palace in London, where it won multiple awards, including a win for WhatsOnStage's Best New Musical. Prior to that, the show had two successful West End runs at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Before its transfer to London, the show had a successful New York run at New World Stages, where it was nominated for multiple Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel awards. The show first started in Los Angeles to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences. Fickman is soon to launch the much-anticipated World Premiere of 13 Going On 30 The Musical in the UK. This will be followed by the UK Premiere of Freaky Friday The Musical. Fickman's latest feature film is the indie horror film Don't Turn Out the Lights. The film, which was inspired by true events and recently debuted at ScreamFest UK. It then found a home on Hulu where it became a Top Ten hit. Additionally, Fickman directed Buzzfeed's romantic dramedy “One True Loves,” based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The film stars Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu and Luke Bracey. Fickman's previous credits include the hit family comedy Christmas Again for Disney+ and Disney Channel. Prior to that, he directed and executive produced all episodes of “The Crew” for Netflix, starring Kevin James, Freddie Stroma and Sarah Stiles. Previously, he directed and executive produced Kevin James' Netflix stand-up comedy special “Never Don't Give Up” and directed Netflix's No Good Nick, starring Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin. Prior to that, he directed the hit family film Playing with Fire, starring John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and Judy Greer, for Paramount. Additionally, Fickman directed and executive produced two seasons of “Kevin Can Wait” for Sony TV and CBS, which was nominated for two People's Choice Awards. Fickman also helmed Sony's box office hit movie, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2. The film was nominated for multiple Teen Choice Awards, including Best Comedy. Fickman also directed the smash-hit family comedy Parental Guidance starring Billy Crystal, Bette Midler and Marisa Tomei for Fox/Walden Media, Paramount's She's The Man, which won a Teen Choice Award for Best Comedy, and Disney's hit films The Game Plan and Race to Witch Mountain—both starring The Rock – along with Touchstone's comedy You Again, starring Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sigourney Weaver, Kristin Chenoweth, Victor Garber and Betty White.

Fickman was a producer on Sony's hit film Anaconda as well as Paramount's Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. Fickman's other television directing/producing credits include episodes of Recovery Road, The Odd Couple, Hellcats, Austin and Ally, and Aliens in America, alongside four seasons of the Emmy Award-winning “Liv and Maddie” for Disney Channel. Fickman also directed and produced Reefer Madness: The Musical for Showtime, which premiered at Sundance and went on to win an Emmy Award (with three Emmy nominations), as well as the Premiere Award at the Deauville Film Festival. Prior to that, Fickman also directed the stage versions of Reefer Madness in both Los Angeles and New York, which won him Best Director awards at the Ovation Awards and Drama Critics Awards. Fickman also produced the 25th Anniversary production of Reefer Madness: The Musical, which sold out crowds at the Whitley Theater in Los Angeles. Fickman's other stage works include the smash hits Jewtopia and Sneaux! which won him Best Director awards from LA Weekly. Early in his career, Fickman co-founded the critically acclaimed Fountainhead Theatre Company.

JAY MARTEL (Playwright) has won Emmy, Peabody, Writers Guild of America, and American Comedy awards for his writing. He served as a showrunner, executive producer and writer for the award-winning sketch show “Key & Peele.” He's fulfilled the same functions on many other TV comedies, including “Alternatino,” “Teachers,” “Halfway Home,” and “Strangers With Candy.” His third novel, The Present, was published last year, and the film version, which he also scripted, starring Greg Kinnear and Isla Fisher, was recently released and is now streaming on Hulu. He's written numerous other movies, including Get Hard, and is a contributor to The New Yorker, where his humor appears regularly. Jay's plays have been staged in New York, Los Angeles, and now, Santa Barbara! www.jaymartel.com

J. TODD HARRIS (Co-Producer) is the founder and president of Branded Pictures Entertainment based in Los Angeles. He has produced or executive produced over 50 films, including Oscar-nominated Trial of the Chicago 7 and The Kids Are All Right, along with five Sundance entries, including Bottle Shock. For stage, he produced Heathers The Musical and the musical adaptations of Doctor Zhivago and American Psycho for Broadway. He's currently co-producing Soul Train and Buena Vista Social Club. He is a lead producer on soon-to-be unveiled Phenomenal Woman Maya Angelou and Death at a Funeral. He's a 25-year member of the Motion Picture Academy and a Broadway League member 2015-2018. He has taught at Chapman University and Syracuse University's LA campus. He earned his BA and MBA from Stanford University.

ABOUT THE CAST (in alphabetical order):

JOHN ROSS BOWIE is perhaps best known for playing ‘Barry Kripke' in “The Big Bang Theory” and the lead role of ‘Jimmy Dimeo' in ABC's “Speechless.” Other TV credits include “Glee,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Death in Paradise” and several episodes of “CSI,” as well as the role of 'Scott' in Series 2 of “Feel Good,” co-written and created by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson. He also appeared in the feature films Jumanji: The Next Level, He's Just Not That Into You alongside Jennifer Aniston, and Reykjavik with Jeff Daniels and JK Simmons. Theatre credits include Hornbeck in Inherit The Wind at the Pasadena Playhouse, and Vanya in the West Coast Premiere of Life Sucks. He is a regular performer at The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in LA and New York.

MELORA HARDIN is best known as the iconic ‘Jan Levinson' on “The Office.” She plays ‘Trudy Monk' on “Monk” and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2016 for her role as ‘Tammy' on “Transparent.” Hardin has been singing and dancing since childhood. She has sung in films including Disney's The Rocketeer” and Tower of Terror and has released three records available on Spotify. Hardin played ‘Fantine' in the sold-out Hollywood Bowl production of Les Misérables and starred on Broadway as ‘Roxie Hart' in Chicago. In 2021, she was a semi-finalist in the 30th Season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Last year, she starred opposite Robert Downey Jr. on stage in McNeal at the Lincoln Center Theater in New York. Notable film credits include: Hannah Montana: The Movie,“17 Again, 27 Dresses and Absolute Power. Recent television credits include: “The Bold Type,” “A Million Little Things,” and “Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie.” Hardin is also an artist. Her fine art and wallpaper designs can be viewed at www.melora.com.

SHARON LAWRENCE is a six-time EMMY nominee and SAG Award winner, has been a staple on your favorite television shows for the past 30 years-from the 1990's as soulful Sylvia on “NYPD Blue” to 2024, as the mischievous Missy in Western series “Joe Pickett” based on the bestseller novel on Paramount +. You may know her other recent series regular roles on Showtime as Louise “On Becoming A God In Central Florida” opposite Kirsten Dunst and on AppleTV as an elusive librarian in “Home Before Dark.” Many recurring roles include a schemer in “Rebel” with Katey Sagal, a serial killer in “Criminal Minds,” Fiona's acerbic boss on Showtime's “Shameless,” Sam Elliott's easy going love interest in “The Ranch” for Netflix, and a complicated mother in the critically acclaimed series “Queen Sugar” produced by Ava Duvernay and an even MORE complicated mother - a retired barrel racer turned crime boss on the hit Western reboot, “Walker.” From the soapy sexy Laura Van Kirk in CW's “Dynasty” to arguing before the Supreme Court in the unforgettable crossover episode of “How To Get Away With Murder” and “Scandal,” whether a warm lover for Sir Patrick Stewart in “Blunt Talk,” or a worn out mother opposite Sir Anthony Hopkins in “Solace,” versatility is Sharon's specialty. She has headlined her own comedy series “Fired Up” produced by Kelsey Grammar for NBC and starred in “Ladies Man” starring Alfred Molina and Betty White for CBS.

Sharon originated the role of ‘Katharine Graham' in the one woman play The Shot that has played to sold out houses over the past two years. It tells the story of the first female publisher of a major American newspaper and the lesser-known details of her personal life and difficult marriage. New Jersey Stage called it a "stunning theatrical experience" and a "superb performance". Her 'master class" performance (The Berkshire Edge) won her Best Performance at the United Solo Festival in New York in 2022.

Additionally, the show won Best Production and Audience Favorite. She continues to be recognized from her multiple Emmy nominated and SAG Award winning role of ADA ‘Sylvia Costas' in the groundbreaking “NYPD Blue” and as Izzy's tender but ditsy mother on “Grey's Anatomy” (for which she earned her fourth Emmy nod). Her fifth Emmy nomination came in 2021 as Lead Actress in a Digital Series for “The Gaze,” and her sixth for the “Punky Brewster” reboot on Peacock TV.

JOSHUA MALINA has appeared on Broadway in Leopoldstadt and A Few Good Men. Television appearances include “The West Wing,” “Scandal,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Inventing Anna,” “Sports Night,” “American Auto,” “American Horror Story,” “You're a Good Man,” “In Plain Sight,” and “The Larry Sanders Show.” Film Credits include: Bulworth, In the Line of Fire, A Few Good Men, Malice, View from the Top, The American President, Knights of Badassdom, and the upcoming Ethan Bloom. Joshua is a board member of Americans for Peace Now.

JANE LYNCH is a five-time Emmy winner and is known for her portrayal of ‘Sue Sylvester' on “Glee.” She currently hosts NBC's revival of “The Weakest Link” and appears in Hulu's “Only Murders in the Building.” Additional television credits include “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Good Fight,” “Criminal Minds,” “Two and a Half Men,” as well as hosting “Hollywood Game Night.” Lynch's film credits include Wreck It Ralph I and II, The Three Stooges, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Talladega Nights, Role Models, Julie & Julia, A Mighty Wind and Best In Show.

THOMAS SADOSKI was most recently seen in the Apple TV+ limited series “The Crowded Room” opposite Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried as well as playing the role of ‘Brian Murphy' in the Ryan Murphy/Brad Falchuk/Stu Zicherman limited series for FX, “American Sports Story: Gladiator.” He can next be seen in the independent feature Lilly opposite Patricia Clarkson and is currently in post on the independent feature Adult Children opposite Aya Cash, Betsy Brandt, and Mimi Rogers, which he is also a producer on. Sadoski's film credits include Devotion with Glen Powell, The Last Word with Shirley MacLaine & Amanda Seyfried, the critically acclaimed I Smile Back with Sarah Silverman & Josh Charles, the award-winning John Marc Vallee film Wild with Reese Witherspoon, and the first two John Wick films in the franchise. In addition to his role as Don Keefer on HBO's Golden Globe-nominated Aaron Sorkin series “The Newsroom” opposite Jeff Daniels and Emily Mortimer, his television credits include the CBS drama series “Tommy” opposite Edie Falco, the CBS series “Life In Pieces” opposite Dianne Wiest, and the NBC mini-series, “The Slap.”. A veteran of the stage, Sadoski recently starred in The Theater For A New Audience production of Alice Chrildress's Wedding Band, and in the Public Theater production of Suzan-Lori Parks' White Noise opposite Daveed Diggs and directed by Oskar Eustis. Additional Broadway credits include Neil LaBute's Reasons To Be Pretty, for which he was nominated for the Tony for Best Actor; Other Desert Cities for which he won an Obie Award; The House Of Blue Leaves with Ben Stiller & Edie Falco, and Reckless, his Broadway debut opposite Mary-Louise Parker.

GINA TORRES has spent the past thirty years establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the screen. With her fan-favorite character of 'Jessica Pearson' on USA Network's hit original series “Suits,” Torres broke boundaries when, in 2019, she became the first Afro-Latina to create, star in and produce a TV series, “Pearson,” which saw Jessica take on the world of Chicago politics. The role was a life changing one, earning Torres an ALMA Award, an Imagen Award (as well as multiple additional Imagen nominations), and the National Hispanic Media Coalition's Award for

Outstanding Performance in a Television Series and the Visionary Award from the LA Femme Film Festival. Included amongst Torres's most notable television credits are her performances as the Russo Cuban assassin 'Anna Espinosa' on “Alias,” the shotgun-toting mercenary 'Zoe Washburn' on Joss Whedon's “Firefly” (whom she also played in his feature film Serenity) and the soul-eating 'Jasmine' on Whedon's “Angel.” Most recently, Torres can be seen on FOX's “9-1-1: Lone Star,” portraying paramedic captain 'Tommy Vega,' who answered a call to action and returned to work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2022, Torres received the Actress Award for Television at the 2nd Annual Critic's Choice Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television for her role on the series. Gina also recently starred as Darcy, a cutthroat fashion mogul, in the film The Perfect Find which aired on Netflix. The film follows Jenna (Gabrielle Union) as she returns to New York to resurrect her fashion career after a messy public breakup and is hired by Darcy (Gina). Additional television credits include “The Catch,” “Hannibal,” “Revenge,” “Huge,” “The Shield,” “24,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Flash Forward,” “Gossip Girl,” “Boondocks,” and “The Vampire Diaries.” She has also voiced the roles of Vixen in “The Justice League” series and Superwoman in “Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths” opposite James Woods.

Torres is accustomed to playing influential women on screen, and translates that responsibility into her personal life. A trailblazer in her own right, Torres speaks often on the importance of diversity and inclusivity in the media and uses her free time to mentor up and coming Latinx and Afro-Latinx talent. Torres is also heavily involved with charities and regularly donates proceeds to Feeding America and No Kid Hungry.

Torres's film credits include The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, Jam, South of Pico, I Think I Love My Wife with Chris Rock, Hair Show with Mo'Nique, Fivefingers opposite Laurence Fishburne and Don't Let Me Drown (critic's choice at the Sundance Film Festival 2009).

The youngest of three children, Torres was born in Manhattan and raised in The Bronx with her close-knit Cuban family. She graduated from Fiorello LaGuardia School of Arts where, before entering the world of acting, she studied opera and jazz as a vocal major. Within a year of graduating, she was cast as Deena Jones in Dreamgirls, her first professional acting job. It wasn't long before she started appearing on Broadway, being directed by such legends as Tommy Tune and Pete Masterson in Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public and Jerry Zaks in Face Value. Her additional theater credits include Off and Off-Off Broadway plays and musicals that spanned genres such as classic Greek tragedy in Antigone and Amphytrion, Shakespeare's Pericles of Tyre and Julius Caesar, contemporary classics such as Lorca's Blood Wedding and the world premiere of Sheila's Day and Heliotrope Bouquet. On January 1st, 2020 Torres served as a Grand Marshal of the 131st Annual Tournament of Roses Parade alongside Rita Moreno and Laurie Hernandez.

MATT WALSH is a two-time Emmy-nominated actor from HBO's award-winning comedy series “Veep” and cast member of Apple TV's acclaimed limited series “Manhunt He is also a founding member of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. Walsh will next be seen in Paramount Pictures Novocaine, starring Jack Quaid, Maybe We Should starring Heather Graham, Little Lorraine starring Stephen Amell, and Utopia's Not An Artist where he co-stars opposite Rza from the Wu Tang Clan. Recently, he appeared in Hulu's Unplugging, which he co-wrote, and starred alongside Eva Longoria. He can also be seen in The Good Half starring Nick Jonas. Walsh has appeared in memorable roles in several popular comedy films including Life of the Party, Old School, Starsky and Hutch, Ted, and Keeping Up With The Joneses. Other credits include the CBS series“Ghosts,” Fox Searchlight's Flamin' Hot, and the recent Father of the Bride film. Walsh currently does a podcast Second in Command with his “Veep” co-star Timothy Simons. In addition to his film and TV work, Walsh is also a charitable founder of Open Book with his wife Morgan. The charity donates LGBTQ affirming books to public elementary schools around the country.

Further casting will be announced shortly.

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

PARENTS IN CHAINS will open on Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30pm and perform through Sunday, March 30 at 2pm.

Performances are Wednesdays at 2:00pm & 7:30pm, Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm & 8:00pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be added performances on Tuesday, March 18 & Tuesday, March 25 at 7:30pm.

Ticket prices range from $25 - $94. All Patrons 35 and under are always $35. Student tickets are $25. Single tickets are available through the ETC ticket office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org. Prices subject to change.

