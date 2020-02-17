Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that JAMAEL WESTMAN and NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER will lead the Los Angeles engagement of HAMILTON as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively.

Other principal roles in HAMILTON will be played by RUBÉN J. CARBAJAL as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; JOANNA A. JONES as Eliza Hamilton; TAYLOR IMAN JONES as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; CARVENS LISSAINT as George Washington; SIMON LONGNIGHT as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; RORY O'MALLEY as King George; SABRINA SLOAN as Angelica Schuyler; and WALLACE SMITH as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.

The company also includes SAM ABERMAN, GERALD AVERY, AMANDA BRAUN, CAMERON BURKE, YOSSI CHAIKIN, TREY CURTIS, JEFFERY DUFFY, KARLEE FERREIRA, TRÉ FRAZIER, AARON ALEXANDER GORDON, SEAN GREEN, JR., JARED HOWELTON, SABRINA IMAMURA, JENNIFER LOCKE, YVETTE LU, TAEKO MCCARROLL, MALLORY MICHAELLANN, ANTUAN MAGIC RAIMONE, JULIAN RAMOS, JEN SESE, WILLIE SMITH III, TERRANCE SPENCER, RAVEN THOMAS, TOMMAR WILSON, MIKEY WINSLOW, and MORGAN ANITA WOOD.

Tickets are currently available at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com or www.Ticketmaster.com for performances March 12 through September 20, 2020 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.





