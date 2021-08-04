JUNK GIRLS Will Be Performed at The Zephyr For The Hollywood Fringe

As the Biden Administration closes the final door on the nearly two decades long War on Afghanistan in the Middle East the Los Feliz Theatre Company earnestly presents Junk Girls.

The story focuses on three young women: a Jewish punk-rock connoisseur from Michigan, an African-American combat photojournalist from Brooklyn, and a US Army casualty notification officer from Illinois- become stranded by a snowstorm in small-town Minnesota at the beginning of the bloodiest year of the war in Iraq. JUNK GIRLS is about the horrors of war, the terrible beauty of love and the loneliness of being lost forever.

This production originated from the mind of Illinois playwright Mark Mason. Mark has worked in theatre for thirteen years and has had productions of his work in Chicago, Los Angeles and his hometown of Joliet, Illinois. Directed by Alexandra Leigh, who formerly served in the Marine Corps fresh out of High School, and Produced by Brie Carter - both active film and television professionals in Los Angeles.

As part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival in the Zephyr Theatre at 7456 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046 - previews begin August 5 & August 7 and official performances on August 14, 18, 26, & 28. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through HollywoodFringe.org.