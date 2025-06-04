Interview: Jenna Lea Rosen & Cailen Fu of DISNEY’S FROZEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Los Angeles regional theatre premiere of Disney’s FROZEN The Broadway Musical presented by La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment opens June 6 through June 29 at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. The much-loved family musical stars Jenna Lea Rosen as Princess Elsa and Cailen Fu as Princess Anna, two of the most popular Disney princesses among fans of all ages. I decided to speak with them about their theatrical backgrounds, their history performing the roles, and their path to appearing in the current touring production.

Cailen Fu and Jenna Lea Rosen. Photo credit: Melissa Taylor

Thanks so much for taking the time to speak with me, especially just before the show opens this weekend. First of all, please tell me where you now call home. And what was your path to settle there?

Jenna Lea: I was born in Orange County but I reside in New York now.

Cailen: I live in New York these days. I am originally from Fresno, CA and went to school at UC Irvine so this is a sweet homecoming of sorts. During college, I used to spend my summers in New York just to test it out to see if I would like living there and of course, fell in love with the city. I ended up leaving UC Irvine slightly early my senior year to go work at the Utah Shakespeare Festival so after that contract, I immediately moved to New York!

When did each of you first realize you wanted to pursue a theatrical career? And what was the first production in which you performed a leading role?

JL: My parents are both performers, and I was born while they were on the first national tour of Beauty and the Beast. I spent the first two years of my life on tour with them, and I started working on TV and on stage at the age of 3. My grandmother has run a performing arts studio in Orange County for 40 years, so that is where I received my arts training as a young person. I started working in voiceover for Disney Jr. when I was twelve, and I had the opportunity to play roles and work in LA theater and cabaret. As luck would have it, my first leading role in a professional production as an adult was as Belle in Beauty and the Beast. It was an incredibly full circle moment!

C: I went to a K-8 performing arts school as a kid, so I was very fortunate to be surrounded by the arts from a very young age (thanks mom and dad). Every year the middle schoolers would put on a play during our lunch period, and as a wee-little fourth grader I saw a production of The Secret Garden and was just so captivated by it. From there, I went after every opportunity to perform and by eighth grade I knew I wanted to pursue being an actor.

I then went to Roosevelt High School, which had a wonderful arts program. You know, I laugh at it now because little Cailen didn't know a ton about Musical Theater history but we had this giant poster of this woman in our main theater, and I used to walk by it every day with no idea who it was. Then in my sophomore year, I was in the middle of playing Millie Dillmount in Thoroughly Modern Millie, (my first leading role!) when I, quote, asked my teacher, "who is that lady?" and she laughed through her response of "oh, just six-time tony award winner and Roosevelt alumni, Audra McDonald". From that point on, I dove deep into MT history for obvious educational reasons!

Describe how you found out about this production and the path taken to get cast.

JL: I was over the moon last year when I received the audition for the TUTS production of Frozen. It was my first time auditioning for Dan and for TUTS, and it was so exciting to book my dream role of Elsa. Tom McCoy came to see our production in Houston and offered Cailen and I the opportunity to reprise our roles in La Mirada’s production, and the rest is history! This is my third production with McCoy-Rigby, and I am thrilled to be back in my hometown!

C: I was in the middle of playing Katherine Plumber in Newsies at TUTS when they released their next season. I absolutely fell in love with the whole TUTS community and when I saw that they were doing Frozen, I immediately emailed the associate AD and advocated that I would love the opportunity to read for Anna. I had been chasing the role for years and had been in for Broadway/National Tour countless times so I thought it couldn't hurt shooting my shot!

I know the two of you just recently played the roles at Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) in Houston. How did that production differ from the one in La Mirada?

JL: Although the creative team, sets, and costumes stayed consistent, working with a mostly new cast has brought a whole new energy to the production. Each actor brings their own unique perspective and style, which naturally shifts the dynamics onstage and keeps the show feeling fresh. It’s fascinating how even familiar scenes can evolve with different chemistry among the cast, making each performance feel alive and new. I think that’s the beauty of live theatre - even with the same blueprint, no two productions are ever truly the same!

C: The production package is essentially the same but with almost an entirely new cast. There are certain frameworks of the story that obviously can't change but I think within the "playground" of the production, a lot of details are different. New cast members change the energy and environment of the space that we get to tell this story in and I love that. I thrive off of new people as an actor and getting to encounter their different choices and opinions, especially as Anna. I've really enjoyed that aspect of remounting this production!

How your impression of your character changed since you first started appearing in the role?

JL: It is so rare to have the opportunity to play the same role in two different productions directed by the same amazing director! Elsa is a very challenging role, both vocally and physically. I have learned that Elsa struggles so much during the show and then has these powerful emotions, relationships, and iconic songs. It is easy to think of animated characters as one dimensional, but Jennifer Lee, Robert Lopez, and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have created these complex characters who have real depth and dimension. I am excited to dive into it more!

(pictured: Jenna Lee Rosen. Photo credit: Melissa Taylor

C: I don't think my impression of Anna has changed necessarily, if anything I think my understanding of her has deepened. She is a fearless, brave, curious and loving character.

When you were a kid, who was your favorite Disney Princess or character? Why that one?

JL: As a child, I was obsessed with all of the Disney princesses, but I especially loved Belle, Jasmine, and Ariel. Many of my childhood Halloween nights were spent dressed as one of them.

C: My favorite was Jasmine from Aladdin! I think as a mixed kid, I didn't quite fit any of the princesses but I loved the story of Aladdin and the sparkles.

For anyone who has never seen the movie, how would you describe the storyline between the two of you?

JL: In the beautiful, mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world, and increasingly distanced from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she has desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home, with the help of hardworking ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf.

C: Frozen is a journey of reviving sisterhood and learning to love every corner of yourself.

Who are the actors portraying Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf? Have you worked with any of them before?

JL: We are incredibly lucky to have some amazing leading men in the company. Mark Ivy is reprising his brilliant performance as Olaf, Alexander Mendoza plays Kristoff, Garrett Clayton plays Hans, and Thomas Whitcomb plays Sven the reindeer. They are all amazing and I love watching them every day.

C: Yes! Olaf is played by Mark Ivy, whom I've had the pleasure of working with twice before. He has become a very close friend and I just think he is an incredible chameleon when it comes to acting. Hans (Garrett Clayton), Kristoff (Alexander Mendoza) and Sven (Thomas Whitcomb) are all new to me and so wonderful. It's been very fun getting to rediscover these relationships with them all.

What pulls the two sisters apart prior to Elsa being crowned Queen?

JL: Elsa and Anna were incredibly close as children. As Elsa grows older, her powers grow and she struggles with understanding and controlling them. She accidentally injures her sister with her magic and causes her to lose her memories. Shortly after that, they lose their parents to a shipwreck and the divide between them grows even deeper. When they need each other the most, they are unable to comfort each other. It is a truly heartbreaking and a relatable origin story, even with the added element of magic.

C: Elsa's powers start to get stronger when they are much younger and in order to protect Anna, the parents separate them.

Has working on the show brought a feeling of real sisterhood to the two of you? And how would you describe that process?

JL: Cailen and I are both only children, so stepping into this experience together has been really special. I truly feel like I’ve gained not just a lifelong friend, but a real sister through our Frozen journey. I admire her deeply: she’s a brilliant actress and, even more importantly, a genuinely kind and supportive person. Working alongside her has been one of the greatest gifts of this experience.

C: Absolutely! We knew of each other prior to starting the first production and initially met at a friend's movie premiere in NY. So, having mutual friends definitely made it easier to connect, but I think Jenna and I just get each other on a cellular level. We're very similar in a few factual ways - we're both Californians who moved to NYC, and we're both only children. I think we have a lot of respect for each other when it comes to the craft and have always been very open to learning from each other. And it takes a lot of trust and vulnerability to build a relationship where you both receive and can offer whatever you are feeling that day, and can continue playing off it no matter what. Developing an actual sisterhood with her has been such a gift.

Tell me about some of your favorite scenic elements/effects in this production that you think will amaze audience members.

JL: La Mirada’s audiences are not ready for the amount of magic we are about to bring to them this June! Dan and Kyle have created a visually stunning production paired with the brilliant technical effects provided by Mike Tutaj (projections and video), Jason Lyons (lighting) and the STUNNING costume design by Colleen Grady. There will be snow, puppetry, and an incredible magical dress change!

C: “Let It Go.” The Snow. Hygge. The visual aspects of the show are so incredible.

Tell me about the new songs added to the stage production that were not in the film. What does each contribute to the story?

JL: My favorite part about the musical adaptation of Frozen are the added songs written for the Broadway production. Anna and Elsa’s second act duet, “I Can’t Lose You,” and Elsa’s two added songs “Monster” and “Dangerous to Dream” have beautiful melodies and add so much to the story. The new songs give Elsa and Anna a chance to bring real emotion and depth to their characters and their relationship as sisters.

C: "I Can't Lose You" was added to the stage production and it's one of the only songs where the two sisters are alone and sing to each other. I think it's a beautiful song that really captures the struggle of two people who love each other but have conflicting opinions about how to move forward. It's one of my favorite songs in the show.

Are you traveling with the production to future stops? Can you share those dates and places?

JL: Not that we know of right now, but hopefully this will not be the end of our Frozen journey.

C: As of right now, things are up in the air, so we'll see.

To all young actors wanting to become Broadway musical stars, what would share with them on how to achieve that goal?

JL: Find a place to train and hone your craft in a supportive place that feels like home. Listen to your mentors and trust that they will guide you in the right direction! Never stop learning, continue to take voice lessons, dance and acting classes, and soak up every bit of information that you can. Try to remain humble and open. Respect those that came before you and remember that this business is a marathon, not a sprint.

C: I think about this career as an exciting never-ending road trip (as someone who loves road trips), and every job you get is a pit-stop. Some are bigger stops than others but at the end of the day, you always get back in the car and start driving again. I was very lucky to get that call to Broadway early on in my career, and what I've learned is that thinking about Broadway as being just another stop (or multiple stops if you're lucky) in your career road trip is a much healthier way of thinking about achieving that goal, rather than the visual of you being at the base of a mountain and Broadway being this giant climb up to the house at the top.

So, if we go with this idea of a never-ending road trip, my advice to young actors is to make the most out of every stop you make before you get to Broadway. Be (respectfully) bold and ask the actor who's work you admire to coffee and ask them questions. Soak up those opportunities when you are around people who have more experience than you. Be kind and considerate, you never know when you will see someone again. So essentially, make the most of every opportunity before and after Broadway because the goal of this career, in my opinion, is to keep being an artist whether that is on Broadway or not.

Anything else you would like to add about the production or yourselves?

JL: We’re so excited to share this production with La Mirada’s audiences. This company of actors is incredible and the production staff are top notch! We hope you enjoy the show - and a little winter magic in June.

C: I am so happy to be back in California and to bring this production of Frozen to La Mirada. I hope everyone comes to see it and supports their local theaters.

Thanks so much!

Disney’s FROZEN The Broadway Musical with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, was originally directed on Broadway by Michael Grandage, based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee, originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.

With musical direction by Brad Gardner and direction and choreography by Dan Knechtges. The La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment production will preview on Friday, June 6 at 8 pm and Saturday, June 7 at 2 pm, have its official Press Opening on Saturday, June 7 at 8 pm, and run through Sunday, June 29, 2025 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm; and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There is no performance on Sunday, June 8 at 6:30 pm. There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, June 21 at 2:00 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, June 12 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, June 26 at 7:30 pm. Onsite parking is free.

Other cast members include Mark Ivy as Olaf, Garrett Clayton as Hans, Alexander Mendoza as Kristoff, Thomas Whitcomb as Sven, Derek Manson as Duke of Weselton, Daniel Dawson as Oaken/Bishop/Ensemble, Everleigh Kim-Bergman as Young Anna, Bellami Soleil Smith as Young Elsa, Kenneth Mosley as Pabbie/Ensemble, Regina Le Vert as Bulda/Ensemble, Gabriel Navarro as King Agnarr/Ensemble, and Ashley Moniz as Queen Iduna/Ensemble. The Ensemble features (in alphabetical order): Brittany Anderson, Beau Brians, Delilah Brien, Davide Costa, Quintan Craig, Sloane Griffith, Harmony Ishikawa, Bruno Koskoff, Marisa Moenho, Monika Peña, and Alexander Ríos. The Swings are Isabella Abiera, Andrea Dobbins, Audrey Moore, and Camal Pugh.

Tickets range from $39 - $139 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group, student, and military discounts are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

Comments

