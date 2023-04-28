Interview: Jacob Slane Combats Anti-LGBTQIA+ Legislation With DRAG ISN'T DANGEROUS

Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) will be presenting their telethon Drag Isn't Dangerous May 7, 2023 broadcasting live at moment.co/dangerous. An endless list of some of the biggest names in drag and film will be participating. PEG's co-founder Jacob Slane was most gracious to share some of the behind-the-scenes of Drag Isn't Dangerous, the biggest fundraising effort to combat recent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation to date.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Jacob!

What exactly was the 'last straw' that prompted Producer Entertainment Group to create the initiative and fundraiser Drag Isn't Dangerous?

That's a great question. My business partner David Charpentier and I had been discussing around the holidays how we wanted to do more direct activism and philanthropy in 2023. We already consider every day of our jobs to be a form of activism, based on the fact we help drag and LGBTQ performers reach mainstream success. But we realized we had a real opportunity to raise money for causes also. So, it is something we were mulling over. And then the drag bans started becoming a possibility in Florida, Tennessee and elsewhere. And our clients were suddenly scared to perform there. We all still have Pulse and the recent Colorado shooting on our minds, and it just felt like ENOUGH already. We could not sit idle any longer. We resorted to what we know best, which is entertainment, and harnessing the incredible talent we represent and their allies. We are so delighted it has caught on so quickly. But I think that shows how many people feel the same as we do.

Have any of PEG clients been personally affected by any of these anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation? (shows boycotted or cancelled)

Yes! We've been directed and indirectly affected in numerous ways. Trixie and Katya recently performed in Miami and the venue was threatened by the state to lose their license if they sold alcohol, so at the last minute they didn't. This was not a catastrophic occurrence, of course. But the audience was confused and unhappy and the mood was decidedly more somber. This is the chilling effect that conservatives are aiming for. We've also had a myriad of shows cancelled, and just general confusion on whether we should even be bringing our shows to red states right now.

What groups and organizations are the funds raised directed to?

I'm glad you asked. We are splitting all funds equally between what in the end will be about 10 charities. These currently include GLAAD, GLSEN, Headcount, Black Queer Town Hall, the ACLU Drag Defense Fund and the Trans Justice Funding Project. We are still hoping to add perhaps a few more hyper local groups doing work on the ground in Tennessee, Florida and elsewhere. But it is important for potential donors to know that none of us who are organizing or appearing at this event are taking fees. There will be some hard production costs given the scale of the event, but this is truly a charitable effort with no personal gain, and hopefully a blueprint for how PEG and our artists can engage in philanthropy moving forward.

How much has been raised to date, ahead of the May 7th live broadcast?

We are a little over $100,000 in funds raised so far. Our goal is to reach $500,000 this year, and one million dollars next year.

What extra challenges of producing a telethon do you have to deal with over producing a regular stage show or concert?

Tech! And the live fundraising aspect in general. This is new territory for PEG but thankfully we've brought on some amazing producers who have done a lot of live television and even some telethons in the past. Still, we have to make sure everything, especially the phone lines, work well or we could lose out on potential funds. Aside from that, just managing the sheer number of people involved. We are well over 50 performers now doing a mix of live and taped appearances. It's a lot to keep track of.

It must have taken a village to put together the roster that you have for May 7th. How large is your production team?

I'm not sure I even know, honestly. Our production staff at PEG is small. We outsource a lot and are very fortunate to have production companies DiSorbetto and BC Live joining to run the event, as well as Moment, our streaming platform. All of our partners - UTA, OUTtv, Obsessed, Queerty, SERV Vodka, GLAAD, etc are contributing resources, so I think the reason we are so successful in organizing this event is because it truly is a village-sized number of people who are motived and helping behind the scenes.

Was it a no-brainer for most performers to agree to participate?

It must be because we've had relatively few passes from talent. I think we are doing this at a moment where everyone wants to do something, and it is easy to say yes when someone else is organizing.

Who were you most surprised to offer up their time?

SO MANY people. Everyone. It's not fair to single out in general but I have to say that our co-executive producer, Matt Weaver (producer of Rock of Ages, Chef's Table, Jiro Dreams of Sushi and so many other things) has been indispensable in just picking up the phone and getting us names and donors. He is someone who is very busy with big projects and yet is making the time. He's straight but a huge ally, and he's also our partner in Drag The Musical so he's just really walking the walk with us right now. Also our co-host and show writer, Justin Martindale, is using his incredible connections to get us some of the biggest comedians on board. Everyone has thrown themselves into this in some way.

You started PEG with David Charpentier in 2015 to represent the world's top drag queen artists, LGBTQ talent and influencers. Would you credit RuPaul's Drag Race that started in 2009 as making drag performing more mainstream?

Absolutely there is no question that RuPaul has changed the entertainment industry and helped create a path for drag to be mainstream. My entry into this drag world began as the network publicist for Drag Race from seasons 1-7. I spent quite a lot of time with Ru and he became a mentor and inspiration to me, as did Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey at World of Wonder, who created the show with Ru. I've never aspired to do drag myself, but it is such an incredible artform requiring bravery, vision and so much talent. It captures and reflects the absurdity of life so perfectly. Our mission at PEG has always been to help this incredible drag talent reach the heights of mainstream entertainment success. It used to be considered a ridiculous goal, but obviously many of our artists are achieving that today. I'm extremely proud of what has turned out to be my life's work, managing queer artists and helping them navigate this tricky business.

Up until the anti- LGBTQIA+ legislation popping up like locusts, how have bookings for your drag artists been?

It's difficult to say, because we will never know what offers might have come in that won't now. I think a lot of promoters, and especially a lot of venues in red states are afraid to host drag shows currently. That's a shame, and it will probably hurt the queens who are just starting out the most. My clients are generally at the very top of this field, so they have options. I feel bad for local performers and those who are still trying to establish themselves. And of course, trans people have it the hardest everywhere, whether they are performers or just normal people trying to live their lives.

What's the most logical argument you have to someone illogically opposed to drag?

This is a quote courtesy of my client Peppermint: "Saying drag is inappropriate for kids is like saying movies are inappropriate for kids... Doesn't it depend on which movie?" What she is saying is that you can't make a zero sum argument as drag is such a diverse form of entertainment. Much of it is quite family friendly. Some of it is not. Just like taking your kids to an R-rated movie, that is something parents are responsible for.

Besides participating and contributing to the Drag Isn't Dangerous telethon, what would you suggest LGBTQIA+ and their straight allies do? (Write their congressmen? Hold rallies? Rationalize with on-the-fence acquaintances?)

Our democracy has been hanging by a thread for what... the last 6 or 7 years at least? Engage in it. Vote. It's one of the best tools we have. Donate if you can, march if you can't (it's free). If you have that friendly Aunt who loves you but is spending too much time reading conspiracy theories on Facebook, talk to her. Be gentle with her. Try to win them back one at a time. Just do what you can and be kind when you are out there in the wild.

Thank you again, Jacob! Here's to a smooth running, money-raising telethon!

Thank you for these thoughtful and engaging questions. I enjoyed myself.

Tune into the Drag Isn't Dangerous telethon starting at 4pm PST Sunday, May 7, 2023

on www.moment.co/dangerous

You can also make your donations at any time at https://tiltify.com/dangerous